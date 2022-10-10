Micheál Martin remembers his bus driver father as he is presented with artwork to mark union’s 60th anniversary

The National Bus and Rail Union wants to see a dedicated transport police in the country

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin joked that childcare in his youth often meant doing his homework while seated at the back of the No 4 bus that his father drove in Cork city.

Mr Martin recalled his late father, Paddy ‘Champ’ Martin, as he was presented with a specially commissioned artwork at a conference to mark the 60th anniversary of his National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

The Taoiseach’s father was not only a Cork-based CIE bus driver but a proud founding member of the NBRU's Cork branch in 1963/64.

For years, Paddy Martin drove the No 4 route on Cork's southside and through Turner's Cross where the Martin family lived.

To mark Mr Martin's attendance at the NBRU's Cork conference, the union’s general secretary Dermot O’Leary commissioned a special painting by Dublin artist Jimmy Robinson.

The painting features portraits of Mr Martin and his father separated by an old CIE No 4 bus.

Accepting the painting, Mr Martin said he was “deeply touched by the gesture” and the tribute to his late father.

He promised that the painting would be given pride of place in his family home.

“In my childhood years growing up, much of the lore at home was about the NBRU,” he said.

Mr Martin joked that childcare in his youth often meant being sent to work with his father and doing his homework while seated quietly at the back of the No 4 bus while his father operated the route across Cork's southside.

“If you were lucky, the conductor would come down and give you a bar of chocolate,” he said.

Mr Martin paid tribute to the union and its members who had played a critical role in helping keep Ireland's logistics operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the NBRU had played a vital role over the years in delivering top quality public transport for Ireland.

The Taoiseach said public transport will now play a vital role in helping Ireland achieve climate change targets by persuading people to use trains, buses and trams rather than private cars over the coming years.

Mr Martin warned that Ireland is “some bit off” the creation of a UK-style dedicated transport police unit to tackle rising anti-social behaviour on Ireland's buses, trains and trams.

But he said the Government is committed to ensuring public transport services are safe both for commuters and workers as he promised transport policing will be a key priority for An Garda Síochána, who are receiving €2bn in funding under Budget 2023.

The force will now be recruiting 1,000 new officers and 400 additional support staff.

“Confidence in the safety and security of public transport is hugely important for passengers but it is also of the utmost importance to you, the people who make it work,” Mr Martin told NBRU members.

“We want everyone to feel assured that they can work and travel at any time of the day or night without fear or harassment.”

But Mr Martin insisted this would be achieved through local community policing and strong relationships between gardaí and the transport sector as well as targeted measures by the Departments of Justice and Transport.

Mr O'Leary had called for a dedicated transport police unit within the gardaí, complete with a ring-fenced budget.

However, the Taoiseach ruled that out as an immediate priority.

“The issue fundamentally for you is a dedicated public transport police. We are some bit off that yet, if I am to be honest with you,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach also paid a special tribute to NBRU members and Ireland's bus, train and tram workers for their dedication to keeping crucial Irish logistical systems operating throughout the pandemic.

During their two-day Cork conference, NBRU members will stage a special panel discussion where the sinister nature of threats and attacks against bus, train and tram workers will be outlined.

Multiple bus and train staff have been attacked over recent months - and, in one case, a female worker was threatened that she would be raped.

Over the first six months of 2022 there were 763 incidents of anti-social behaviour on Ireland's rail network.

Incidents have ranged from assaults and sexual harassment to public indecency and soiling of seats and carriages. Numerous incidents have also involved abuse of drugs and alcohol.

In Cork, a female bus driver was threatened with rape after asking a group of rowdy young people to pay the proper fare.

One NBRU official said verbal abuse of bus, train and tram staff is now “an alarming fact of daily life”.

Staff are also worried that anti-social behaviour including attacks on commuters threatens to undermine Government efforts to promote public transport and persuade people to leave their cars at home.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O'Leary said the seriousness of the situation cannot be overstated either for transport workers or commuters.

“Something needs to be done about this as a national priority – we want a dedicated transport police unit. It is astonishing that we do not have one.”

Garda bosses have already rejected any question of a special transport unit.

NBRU members said they are worried that Ireland will see a tragic incident on the transport network if anti-social behaviour is not the focus of a targeted crackdown.

Several times over recent years, Dublin-Cork train services have had to be halted over public order incidents.

In Dublin last summer one young man was subjected to a savage beating on a bus in a suspected homophobic attack.

NBRU officials warned that the Government needed to crackdown on such threatening and abusive behaviour if campaigns to persuade people to use buses, trains and trams rather than their cars for work journeys as part of climate change goals.