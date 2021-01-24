Micheál Martin: 'It's only the beginning now of a process of healing and recognition'

The Government wants to open a national centre to highlight the scandal of the mother and baby homes as well as offering compensation to survivors, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed yesterday.

Powerful testimonies "from the perspective of the survivor" will help a new generation to understand how thousands of children were failed by the church and State, he said.

"We want to do a national centre that tells the story from the perspective of the survivor. I would like to see this generation, future generations of young people, go to the centre." He wants people to understand what happened in Ireland "so that future generations never go down this road".

"To me, it's only the beginning now of a process of healing, recognition, and the ongoing needs for survivors to have access to information," he told RTÉ's Brendan O'Connor yesterday.

While acknowledging there has been "an awful lot of hurt" by the way the Government handled the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report, he said his apology was "misinterpreted by some in the political domain".

"I made no bones about the culpability of the church and the State in allowing all of this to happen," he added.

Mr Martin referred to a "societal context" to the mother and baby homes issue dating back many decades and said institutionalisation is "bad" and "creates corrupt authority".

He explained that in some cases girls "were raped either through incest or [by] somebody".

"Nobody bothered asking, nobody bothered listening to the young mother, nobody went to the gardaí to say a rape has happened here, investigate it and bring those responsible for the rape to justice. It is quite shocking.

"In some cases, 13-, 14-year-olds were becoming pregnant, and nobody was asking. Very little was brought forward to the courts and to gardaí and I find that very shocking."

There was a "perverse attitude to sexuality at the heart of this", said Mr Martin (pictured), which was "fuelled by the church".

During the interview he confirmed that Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is working with other Government departments "to start a recognition scheme" which will mean financial contributions for the survivors of mother and baby homes. "That will emerge and that will happen," he said.

After it emerged a former resident of a home in Co Cork is initiating a High Court action against the State, the HSE and Catholic nuns, Mr Martin said: "Others are always free to take cases in terms of their situations and we will work with survivors.

"Survivors have to come first in terms of the measures we want to take," he added.

Sunday Independent