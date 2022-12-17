Taoiseach Micheál Martin with his wife Mary Martin pictured leaving Government Buildings before travelling to Áras an Uachtarain to tender his resignation to President Michael D.Higgins.

Micheál Martin has left government buildings and is travelling to Áras an Úachtaráin to tender his resignation as Taoiseach to President Michael D.Higgins.

Mr Martin will offer his resignation to President Higgins after two-and-a-half years in the role.

It clears the way for Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach for the second time.

Mr Martin left government buildings with his wife Mary shortly before 10am and will head to the Phoenix Park where he will be received by President Higgins.

He will then formally resign his position as Taoiseach before Tánaiste Leo Varadkar assumes the roll as head of government.

In a video address posted on social media this morning, Mr Martin said it was the “honour of a lifetime to serve you in my capacity as Taoiseach”.

"I want to take this chance to thank so many people across the length and breadth of the country for their courtesy and kindness as I met you on many, many occasions.

"I’m looking forward to the second phase of this government. We’ve done a lot, but we still have a lot to do,” Mr Martin said.

Fianna Fáil leader Mr Martin will swap positions with Mr Varadkar to become Tánaiste, while he will also adopt a ministerial brief which has not yet been confirmed.

It has been suggested he will take up the role currently occupied by Simon Coveney – Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Mr Martin took over as Taoiseach in June 2020 following the February 2020 General Election in which Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party entered a coalition together.

It was agreed that Mr Varadkar would be Taoiseach for the second half of the five-year term of government.