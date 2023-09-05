Micheál Martin ‘deeply moved’ by Holocaust Remembrance Centre on first day of visit to Middle East

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “deeply moved” by the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem on his first day of his visit to the Middle East.

Speaking after he was given a guided tour of the centre called Yad Vashem, Mr Martin said it is important the world never forgets the Holocaust and learns lessons from the mass execution of the Jewish people across Europe by the Nazis during World War II.

“We to remember because it is the most effective way of showing our determination to honour the six million men, women and children who perished,” he said.

Mr Martin said the memorial was a timely reminder of how quickly societies can become “very doctrinaire and very repressive”.

“It has also caused us to reflect on the centrality of freedom of speech, free media, of toleration in our society because as we began our journey into the museum it commences with normal life prior to the war, prior to the Nazis coming to power in Germany, and the lesson being how narrow the gap can be between normality and the absolute horror of the Holocaust,” he said.

Yad Vashem chairperson Dani Dayan said anti-semitism is statistically the “most deadly” form of racism and said it is not unfathomable that a similar populist uprising could lead to another Holocaust.

The Tánaiste laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance in the centre and also visited the Children’s Memorial and the Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations.

Cork woman Mary Elmes is the only Irish citizen honoured in the garden for rescuing 200 children who were fleeing Nazi soldiers.

The guided tour by Johnaton Matthews of Holocaust memorial detailed the rise of the Nazi party in Germany and the anti-semitic propaganda distributed in advance of the persecution of Jewish people.

The centre also acts as an archive for the six million Jewish people who lost their lives during the Holocaust and to date they have identified 4.8 million names of those who were murdered.

Mr Mathews said the centre identifies around 300 to 400 names a week from various archives around the world. The Tánaiste was joined on the visit by Irish Ambassador to Israel Soyna McGuinness and a delegation of Department of Foreign Affairs officials.

Mr Martin later travelled to the city of Lod which is an area where Arab and Jewish communities live side by side.

The Department of Foreign Affairs funds the Abraham Initiative in the city which aims to calm tensions between two communities which has led to violent clashes.

Mr Tánaiste was guided around the small city by Abraham Initiatives co directors Ammon Be’eri-Slitzeanu and Dr Thabet Abu Rass who highlighted the difficulties faced by the communities.