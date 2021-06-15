Michaela McAreavey: ten years of waiting for justice

John McAreavey was sitting in the back of a police 4x4 as it sped along a mud-track on the tropical island of Mauritius. The taunts, which had started not long after he was picked up from the Legends hotel in Grand Gaube, were coming from the police officer on his left.

“Did you have an argument with your wife?” he asked. “What are you crying for? You are young — you’ll get another wife.”

By the time the vehicle pulled up at a roadside cantina, where the two officers in front bought some local fast-food, McAreavey was still in a state of shock. The 26-year-old had married Michaela Harte just 12 days before. Sandwiched between the two policemen in the back, with no knowledge of where he was, or where he was going, he sat in silence until the police finished their food.

Soon the 4x4 tore off again, driving along rugged rural roads until it came to a stop at Piton Criminal Investigation Department.

For most of the next six hours, handcuffed as a suspect for the murder of his wife and placed on a bench in a run-down, derelict police station, McAreavey was left on his own.

Back at Legends hotel, the Major Crime Investigations Team (MCIT) had come into possession of a key piece of evidence: a download of key-card readings from the door of room 1025, the McAreaveys’ room. They showed that a magnetic card — referred to as GMK supervisor two — had been used at 2.42pm, two minutes before Michaela had accessed the room.

Initial investigations with hotel staff confirmed that John had remained at the Banyan restaurant, an outdoor dining area, after his wife returned to the room alone.

It was clear, assistant commissioner Yoosoof Soopun would later say, that the young accountant must be ruled out as a suspect. An immediate order was given for his release.

As news filtered through to Ireland that Michaela, the daughter of Mickey Harte, one of the most famous figures in modern Gaelic football history, was dead, John was alone on a paradise island thousands of miles from home.

It fell to hotel manager Bruce Lunot to ferry him home from Piton that night, back to Legends hotel to spend the third night of his Mauritian honeymoon not with his wife, but under the watchful eye of a nurse. “She was able to give me a relaxing tablet,” he would later recall in a Mauritian court. “I can remember waking at 6 in the morning.”





****

The previous day, January 10, 2011, had started with breakfast in the resort’s main restaurant, Ginkgo. John, a keen sportsman, had a golf lesson arranged for 11am so after a quick change at their room, he made his way to the golf course while Michaela lay by the pool and topped up her tan.

After having lunch together at the poolside Banyan Grill, Michaela did what she always did — ordered a cup of tea to enjoy with her favourite chocolate bar, a KitKat. Because of the heat, the couple had stored the bars in the fridge in their room. John offered to go and get them, but his wife insisted she make the short journey herself.

Unbeknownst to the newlyweds, at 2.42pm, someone using a staff key card swiped a key in to the lock of room 1025 and slipped in unseen.

After ordering the tea and kissing her husband for what turned out to be the last time, Michaela walked to their room. Key card readings show that at 2.44pm she opened the door, where it is believed she met her killer.

Meanwhile, John was sitting at a picnic table in the Banyan Grill, wondering what was keeping Michaela. After about 15 minutes, he settled the bill and left.

He walked to their room, knowing she had taken the room key card with her but there was no response to his knocks on the door or the patio windows. His own key card was inside a pair of shorts he had been wearing earlier, so he made his way to reception to see if someone could help him get in.

Bell boy Rajiv Bhujun walked back to the suite, unlocked the door and politely stepped away without looking inside. Within seconds he heard John screaming for help and ran back. Michaela was lying unresponsive in a bath full of water.

In a harrowing recollection of the moment he discovered his wife’s lifeless body, John described the scene to a Mauritian court in 2012.

“Michaela was cold,” he said. “She was cold and I kept on saying, ‘Michaela, Michaela, wake up, come on come on’, and then I can see this mark on her neck.”

Meanwhile, Bhujun, who had run to the reception to get help, had arrived back with Lunot, the hotel manager.

The Lux Hotel, formerly Legends Hotel, in Mauritius, where Michaela McAreavey was murdered. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Lux Hotel, formerly Legends Hotel, in Mauritius, where Michaela McAreavey was murdered. Photo: Steve Humphreys

For 30 minutes, Lunot gave Michaela cardio-massage until a doctor arrived. Security guard Dassen Narayanen stood inside the doorway and prevented anyone else from entering the room. At 4.10pm, Michaela was pronounced dead. She had suffered bruising to her neck and sustained a scratch on the right-hand side of her neck.

The following day, two hotel workers, room attendant Avinash Treebhoowon and room supervisor Sandip Moneea, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

“It was an open-and-shut case according to the MCIT,” recalls Sanjeev Teeluckdharry, the lawyer who defended Treebhoowon.

“Culprits apprehended, justice served, nothing more to see here. But that wasn’t the case and we know that the focus on making it look like these were the best police officers in the world came at the expense of actually doing a proper investigation. The mistakes that were made, mistakes that we uncovered during the trial, demonstrate an inquiry that was botched from the very beginning.”





****

At the 2012 trial of Treebhoowon and Moneea, prosecutors argued that the men murdered the honeymooner after she walked in on them stealing cash from her purse.

As the most high-profile case in Mauritius, the trial was heard in the highest court in the land, the Court of the Assizes.

Over the course of eight weeks, the jury heard of bungled evidence and compromised witnesses, torrid smears and police torture claims and, most damningly, of missed opportunities and lost truths. By the time it was over, there were more questions than answers.

“In terms of media attention, there has never been a case like it,” Mauritian lawyer Rouben Mooroongapillay tells Review.

On the opening day, the jury listened intently to the touching story of the couple in love, the wedding, the honeymoon in Mauritius, and then the beginning of a nightmare. But by afternoon on that first day, a number of worrying cracks began to appear in the case. Police photographer Satish Jeewooth told the court that there were only 24 photos of the crime scene and they were all black and white.

The following day, evidence had to be thrown out of court after a police officer was accused of misleading the jury. Scenes-of-crime officer Ragen Hurgobin told the court that a map referred to in evidence was not drawn by him, despite his having signed and dated it to that effect. It emerged that the map had in fact been given to him by management at Legends. Hurgobin had simply amended part of it and passed it off as his own.

“When you look at the way the evidence was collected, you see that many mistakes were made,” says Rama Valayden, the lawyer who defended Moneea. “Simple protocols, like adequately preserving a crime scene — none of it was done.”

As the trial continued, the Mauritian police came in for a barrage of criticism. It emerged that when they arrived at the Legends Hotel on the afternoon of January 10, they failed to seal off the resort or to interview guests staying near the McAreaveys’ suite.

Assistant commissioner Yoosoof Soopun was asked if he had inquired about any guests who might have checked out of the hotel on the night of the murder or the following day. He replied: “Legends is a five-star hotel, my lord. Clearly there are people leaving and coming every day. I did not think to consider to inquire of everyone.”

Later, two DNA reports, one carried out in England and one in Mauritius, were unable to conclusively link the accused to the murder.

As the trial unfolded, conflicting versions of what had happened during the investigation began to stifle the case.

In the days following his arrest, Treebhoowon signed a confession stating he and Moneea had been interrupted by Michaela while stealing cash from her purse and that Moneea had strangled her.

Sandip Moneea, who was charged with Michaela's murder but later acquitted. Photo: Nicholas Larché

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sandip Moneea, who was charged with Michaela's murder but later acquitted. Photo: Nicholas Larché

However, he soon retracted the confession, claiming that he had only signed it after suffering police brutality. It emerged that the purse that the accused men were allegedly stealing from was not fingerprinted or sent for DNA testing.

Another hotel worker, Raj Theekoy, who had originally been arrested in relation to the murder, agreed to testify against Treebhoowon and Moneea in return for immunity. The so-called star witness, his testimony was later ripped apart by defence lawyers who claimed it contained dozens of contradictions.

But Theekoy’s testimony was just one issue that may have swayed the jury at the closing stages. On July 12, 2012, after deliberating for two hours and 22 minutes, they acquitted both men. Their verdict was unanimous and, for John McAreavey and Michaela’s family, devastating.





****

In the 10 years that have passed since the murder, few of the people linked to the case in Mauritius have much light to shed on a mystery that endures to this day.

Suspicions linger over former hotel security guard Dassen Narayanen, who was initially charged with conspiracy to murder. This was downgraded to conspiracy to commit larceny after he confessed to giving Moneea the key card — GMK supervisor 2 — to access the McAreaveys’ room. Narayanen retracted the confession, saying it had been extracted at gunpoint by police — a claim the authorities denied.

While the card marked GMK supervisor 2 was never found, it was established that Narayanen’s DNA was found on an additional key card in the couple’s room. According to the director of public prosecutions, in statement issued to Review, the Mauritian police have “closed investigations” into the case.

The statement, issued despite news of a new inquiry being launched last summer, came as no surprise to some.

“I think they have drawn a line because they have nowhere to go with it,” says Valayden, Moneea’s lawyer. “I don’t think that should be the case, though, and I believe there is still time to shed light on this case. Murder cases have been solved by mere coincidence. You arrest somebody for something unrelated, they talk, and a case starts to unravel.”

Moneea, now 52, worked for a time as a legal clerk and currently has a job as a chauffeur.

Treebhoowon, now 39, has split from his wife and has found difficulty securing full-time work. He is earning money as a construction worker, although work is sparse, said his lawyer Teeluckdharry.

“He will be forever tainted,” Teeluckdharry says. “And yet here we are, 10 years on, still left with this mystery.”

For the McAreavey and Harte families, there is no mystery about who killed Michaela.

In a nine-part podcast series released in 2019, John and Michaela’s brother Mark looked back on the evidence produced at the 2012 trial.

“The evidence is really, really strong,” said John. “That’s why we are so certain that the men who were acquitted are responsible.”

Indeed, for the officers who were part of the initial probe, the acquittals still jar.

“We brought the killers to court,” one told Review this week. “There is no new evidence because the evidence was all there 10 years ago. We stand over the original arrests.”





****

This weekend in Co Tyrone, in a quiet country graveyard next to a church that was the setting for a fairytale wedding, a family will gather to remember a daughter and sister — and a husband to remember his wife of just 12 days.

Life, as it does, has continued without her. John, now married to Maynooth accountant Tara Brennan, recently celebrated the birth of their first son.

The couple married in 2016. For John, it was a union that marked a second chance of happiness after enduring a barely comprehensible nightmare.

Michaela would have turned 37 last month.

For those who loved her most, the memory of a kind, caring and compassionate woman who achieved much over her 27 years will endure.

But, inevitably, questions over her death linger: who killed her that day in Legends hotel and will the perpetrators ever pay the price for the life that they took?