Michaela McAreavey: ten years of waiting for justice

The honeymooner was killed on the paradise island of Mauritius a decade ago. With full access to court transcripts, witness statements and new contributions from the legal teams involved in the trial of two hotel workers accused of her murder, Catherine Fegan looks back on the case that shocked the nation. This article was first published on January 09 2021

John and Michaela McAreavey at the Giant's Causeway in Co Antrim Expand

John and Michaela McAreavey at the Giant's Causeway in Co Antrim

Catherine Fegan

John McAreavey was sitting in the back of a police 4x4 as it sped along a mud-track on the tropical island of Mauritius. The taunts, which had started not long after he was picked up from the Legends hotel in Grand Gaube, were coming from the police officer on his left.

Did you have an argument with your wife?” he asked. “What are you crying for? You are young — you’ll get another wife.”

By the time the vehicle pulled up at a roadside cantina, where the two officers in front bought some local fast-food, McAreavey was still in a state of shock. The 26-year-old had married Michaela Harte just 12 days before. Sandwiched between the two policemen in the back, with no knowledge of where he was, or where he was going, he sat in silence until the police finished their food.

Privacy