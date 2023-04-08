| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michaela McAreavey murder – After returning to Mauritius for new documentary, I don’t believe we will ever see justice

Journalists Darragh MacIntye and Allison Morris in Mauritius Expand
The Lux hotel, formerly known as Legends Expand
Michaela and John McAreavey Expand
Sandip Moneea, and Avinash Treebhoowoon ( following closely behind) had been suspects but were found not guilty Expand
John McAreavey arrives with his legal team at the supreme court in Port Louis Expand

Close

Journalists Darragh MacIntye and Allison Morris in Mauritius

Journalists Darragh MacIntye and Allison Morris in Mauritius

The Lux hotel, formerly known as Legends

The Lux hotel, formerly known as Legends

Michaela and John McAreavey

Michaela and John McAreavey

Sandip Moneea, and Avinash Treebhoowoon ( following closely behind) had been suspects but were found not guilty

Sandip Moneea, and Avinash Treebhoowoon ( following closely behind) had been suspects but were found not guilty

John McAreavey arrives with his legal team at the supreme court in Port Louis

John McAreavey arrives with his legal team at the supreme court in Port Louis

/

Journalists Darragh MacIntye and Allison Morris in Mauritius
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

It was over 11 years since I last stepped foot on Mauritian soil. On the previous occasion I was on my own – working as a newspaper reporter is an often solitary pursuit – but this time I was part of a BBC documentary team.

The murder of Michaela McAreavey is a story that never really left me – I never thought I did the enormity of the tragedy justice, I didn’t ask the right questions. It was all too raw at the time, there was a grieving widower in John, a grieving family in the Hartes and a grieving community in the people of Tyrone.

Most Watched

Privacy