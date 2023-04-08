Michaela McAreavey murder – After returning to Mauritius for new documentary, I don’t believe we will ever see justice

It was over 11 years since I last stepped foot on Mauritian soil. On the previous occasion I was on my own – working as a newspaper reporter is an often solitary pursuit – but this time I was part of a BBC documentary team.

The murder of Michaela McAreavey is a story that never really left me – I never thought I did the enormity of the tragedy justice, I didn’t ask the right questions. It was all too raw at the time, there was a grieving widower in John, a grieving family in the Hartes and a grieving community in the people of Tyrone.

It is hard to imagine a higher profile murder – Michaela was the only daughter of legendary Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte.

The church they were married in would host her funeral

A self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl”, she was the unofficial mascot of the All-Ireland-winning team, a constant at her father’s side on match days. Her husband John was a rising star in the game for Down GAA.

The couple were so high profile that their wedding picture had been the front-page image of the Irish News the morning after they said “I do”. As far as readers of the paper were concerned, this striking looking couple were off to start a life of marital bliss.

Instead, the church they were married in would host her funeral. Michaela was buried in the stunning dress she had walked down the aisle in just weeks earlier.

There were sensitivities to consider at the time and if I’m honest with myself I allowed that to impact on my journalism.

So going back to the Indian Ocean island last autumn was a chance to put that right. There were questions that needed to be asked, leads that needed following, a story that needed to be told.

As daunting a task as that was, I was part of a team of experienced documentary makers in journalist Darragh MacIntyre, cameraman Seamus McCracken and producer Raphaelle O’Loan.

Mauritius is still a very socially conservative, patriarchal society, where almost every senior government role is held by a man. We set out to get access to as many of those men as possible. We wanted to put the hard questions to them, to find out why all these years later the McAreavey honeymoon ended in such horror and why no one has ever been brought to justice for Michaela’s death.

The couple arrived at the Legends Hotel late on the evening of January 8, 2011. John asked for an upgrade and they were walked to room 1025.

It was a room with a view, beautifully appointed, luxurious and with a huge bath made for two – a real honeymoon retreat.

Sandip Moonea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were found not guilty after the longest trial in Mauritian history

Over a decade later I was back in that same hotel, which had changed its name and had been given a modern makeover. The room decor was different and the resort was no longer exclusively a honeymoon destination but a family-friendly hotel.

The memories I had long since buried came flooding back. The couple never had a chance to enjoy their long planned for break, as Michaela would be found dead the following day in the bath, having been strangled to death.

Within hours of her murder the police established a motive for the killing – that it was a robbery gone wrong. They never budged from that theory, refusing to investigate any other possibility.

We headed back to the capital of Port Louis where we were staying for the duration of our trip and I noticed how much this island has changed.

Back in 2011 the island had two main sources of income – tourism and sugar cane.

Now they have three with the top earner being financial services thanks to foreign banking. There were new shiny buildings everywhere, and it was plain to see there is new wealth in Mauritius that didn’t exist before.

The city-centre hotels and cafes were full of businessmen (and the very occasional woman) in smart office attire, eating sushi while holding lunch meetings.

The recent influx of African and Asian banking has brought new money to the capital and I wondered if the response to Michaela’s murder would be different in these circumstances. Back in 2011 the main priority seemed to be to preserve the island’s reputation as a tourist attraction and get the two suspects in court as quickly as possible.

Dozens of people were allowed to walk through the crime scene, including the suspects

Those suspects were hotel workers Sandip Moonea and Avinash Treebhoowoon. A third, Raj Theekoy, would later turn state witness before he died by suicide in October, 2021. Mr Moonea and Mr Treebhoowoon were found not guilty after the longest trial in Mauritian legal history.

Over a decade on, I arranged to speak to Mr Moonea, who agreed but then went cold on the idea. We finally tracked him down but he said he would speak to us only in the presence of his wife.

She interrupted occasionally during the interview with her husband to tell me she prays for her “sister Michaela Harte” every day, never using the murdered woman’s married name.

I asked her husband “did you have anything to do with the murder of Michaela McAreavey?” and he answered no, that he “is sad, very sad”. I asked again was he the person who strangled Michaela and he responded: “I don’t even want to kill an ant, because they are alive.”

At the centre of the defence case, and a story that was believed by the jury, is that a confession made by Mr Treebhoowoon was coerced from him and that he was tortured in custody.

The Mauritian police are renowned for their brutality. The justice system is confession-heavy, forensics are rarely needed, and deaths in custody were a once common occurrence.

Mr Treebhoowoon’s defence had problems from day one in that his statement was signed in the presence of his rather flamboyant lawyer, Ravi Rutna. In a bizarre turn of events, detectives claimed that the atmosphere in the police station was so friendly that Mr Rutna shared a meal with them. It’s a situation that is hard to comprehend, one that just wouldn’t happen in any jurisdiction.

I have to conclude that it is impossible to get a fair trial in a country with such open police malpractice and shoddy forensics methodology

Darragh questioned Mr Rutna on this aspect of the case, and he said it was “preposterous” to suggest he would eat with police officers investigating his client.

And so we asked retired police officer Ranjit Jokhoo, did he eat a meal with Mr Rutna? “Yes,” he said, adding that he also took the leftovers home with him.

Unsurprisingly, when the case went to court, Mr Rutna walked away from the trial – leaving the defence to more experienced colleagues.

It was clear throughout the BBC investigation that the original police probe was botched from day one. Dozens of people were allowed to walk through the crime scene, including the suspects.

At the centre of the robbery gone wrong theory is that Michaela came back to her room and saw one of the accused with her husband’s wallet in his hand. Despite this, the wallet was never tested for DNA or fingerprints and was handed back to John the following day.

There is systemic police brutality on the island, something that is so well-known among the public that when it was raised by the defence it was an easy concept for the jury to understand.

My opinions haven’t changed from my first visit to what I hope will be my last. I have to conclude that it is impossible to get a fair trial in a country with such open police malpractice and shoddy forensics methodology.

We did get answers and I hope that the three-part series does the story justice.

We put questions to lawyers (for both prosecution and defence), to police officers, politicians, crime scene experts and the highest prosecutorial figures in the land. We also questioned one of the suspects.

In conclusion, it is unlikely that the McAreavey and Harte families – who have always held themselves with such dignity – will ever see justice for Michaela.

‘Murder In Paradise’ starts on Monday at 10.30pm on BBC One NI. The series will be available on BBC iPlayer