Michael O’Leary urges Simon Harris to scrap 'completely ineffective' 14 day self-quarantine for passengers in open letter

A Government plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on overseas travellers arriving in Ireland has been branded ‘ineffective’ by Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has penned an open letter to Health Minister Simon Harris, calling for the scrapping of a “completely ineffective” 14 day self-isolation period for passengers arriving into Ireland.

In a letter sent this evening, Mr O’Leary harshly criticises the Government advice to self isolate for two weeks after arriving into the country as it is “unpoliceable” and calls for medical masks to be made mandatory on public transport, including flights.

He also calls the passenger locator form, which all passengers have to fill out upon their arrival into the country with their contact details and address of where they will be self-isolating, “idiotic”.

“It is ineffective because passengers are not being quarantined on their port of arrival (airports and ports) but are being released to use public transport (busses, [sic] taxis, trains, etc) to travel to their destination,” the letter reads.

“It is inaccurate since there is zero control over the accuracy of visitor forms, which can contain false addresses, and contact details. It is unpoliceable since neither An Garda Siochana nor any other State agency, have the resources to monitor or control these ineffective quarantines.”

Read More

He says that it is “deeply troubling” that face masks have not been made mandatory to wear for passengers on public transport.

“It is deeply troubling that Ireland and its medical experts has so far failed to make face masks mandatory in public transport.

“Your department should follow this science and mandate face masks, as well as bring forward your overly conservative and unreasonably stringent lockdown restrictions to allow normal, every day life to resume safely without any unnecessary or ineffective delays,” the letter adds.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One Drivetime this evening, the CEO said that once Ryanair resumes its flights to and from Ireland on July 1, all passengers will have to wear a medical face mask on board - but face coverings will be accepted also.

However, masks will not be for sale on board flights.

“They will have to be worn at the entry point to the airport terminal. Passengers will have to bring their own face masks. You wouldn’t be allowed into the airport terminal without wearing the face mask.

“Social distancing isn’t possible in an airport, so you have to be wearing a face mask,” said Mr O’Leary.

“Medical face masks are recommended, but we’ll let them on with a face covering as well.”

Cabin crew will also wear face masks and limited food and drink will be sold on board which will be ‘pre wrapped’, however, no tea and coffee will be available as they “involve too much contact”.

Passengers will be allowed to lower their masks to eat and drink but are asked to restore the mask once they’re finished eating and drinking.

“It's a bit late to be selling the face mask on board, it’s a bit late to be introducing quarantine after everyone has left the airport and gone on public transport,” he added.

“We want the withdrawal of this completely useless and ineffective quarantine.”

Online Editors