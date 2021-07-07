Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has paid tribute to a young relative – Thomas ‘Tom’ Healy (14) – who died after an horrific road crash in Killarney this morning.

Separate Garda and Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigations are underway into the circumstances which led to the tragic accident which has left a second 14-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The boy who died - named locally as Thomas 'Tom' Healy - was the driver of the 25-year-old Toyota car which crashed on the Ross Road outside Killarney around 1.30am.

Tom is the son of Killarney tourism operator, Ger Healy, who is well-known locally as 'The Singing Jarvey'.

The teen is the younger brother of respected Killarney musician, Jack Patrick Healy, who is now based in London.

Michael Healy-Rae, who is a first cousin of Ger Healy, said the entire family were devastated by the tragedy.

"Thomas was a wonderful young man and a very talented footballer. All we are asking people now is to pray for the family that they may have the strength to get through all this," he said.

"This is a very tightknit community and everyone is rallying around to help support the family at this difficult time in whatever way they can. All we are asking people for are their prayers."

Danny-Healy Rae said everyone was "devastated by the tragedy."

"He was a lovely boy and he comes from a lovely family. My heart goes out to that poor, poor family," he said.

A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered critical injuries.

One source said that the teen involved will likely be left with life-altering injuries.

The schoolboys are from the Dungloe and Killarney areas.

No other vehicle was involved in the collision which one emergency responder said resulted in "horrific scenes" on the Ross Road.

A Garda vehicle had been monitoring the car after it went to a reported gathering in a car park in Killarney town centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It is understood the old Toyota car was then seen leaving the area.

Because the older vehicle was subject to an interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision, the matter was referred to GSOC in accordance with protocols.

One line of investigation is that, after several hours of heavy rain, wet conditions along the Ross Road may have played a factor in the tragedy.

The Ross Road, one of Killarney's primary tourism routes, was closed throughout the day to facilitate the work of accident scene investigators.

Gardaí now hope CCTV security camera footage from hotels and business premises in Killarney town centre and along the Ross Road may help explain what caused the tragedy.

Gardaí, Killarney Fire Brigade and paramedics raced to the scene after the single-car collision.

Tragically, the teenage driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The second teen, after being cut free from the car, was rushed to UHK in Tralee and treated for critical injuries.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

It was the second fatal accident in Kerry in the space of 24 hours.

Separately, a motorcyclist in his 30s died after his bike was in collision with a car between Killarney and Milltown on the R563 on Tuesday afternoon.

He was named locally last night as James O'Connor (33).

The collision occurred at 8pm and the motorcyclist, who suffered critical injuries, died shortly after being rushed to UHK.

The occupant of the car was treated for shock at the scene but avoided serious injury.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed either collision to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at Killarney on (064) 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Kerry community leaders expressed their shock at the twin tragedies.

Chairman of Killarney Municipal District Councillor Marie Moloney said the entire community is in shock this evening.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the young boy killed on the Ross Road in Killarney last night," she said.

"The people of Killarney have been deeply shocked by this dreadful news and it is really the worst possible news to wake up to this morning, not least for the family, neighbours, and friends of those involved. We hope and pray that the other passenger in the car will make a full recovery."

"Sadly, another fatal accident occurred in our Municipal District last night. I want to express my sympathies to the family of the man who lost his life in a collision near Listry and to say how deeply saddened we all are at the news of that incident."

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the elected councillors in the Municipal District, I express our solidarity with all those affected by both of these dreadful tragedies."