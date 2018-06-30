Michael Flatley slashes €7m off Cork mansion asking price to speed up sale

Michael Flatley has drastically reduced the asking price of his prized Cork mansion Castlehyde by €7m and has also transferred the sale to a new estate agency in an effort to speed up the sale.

Michael Flatley has drastically reduced the asking price of his prized Cork mansion Castlehyde by €7m and has also transferred the sale to a new estate agency in an effort to speed up the sale.

The Lord of the Dance, who has moved his base to London, raised eyebrows when he placed the 35,000 sq ft mansion on the market in 2015, asking a whopping €20m. But over three years no one has bitten.

Today it has emerged that the house and 150 acres of land has been transferred to Sotheby's International Realty, which is relaunching the property, seeking offers "in excess of €12.5m", a cut of almost one-third on the original asking price. However, this time around the price does not include the famously plush furnishings.

Buyers who want the whole package will have to bid separately for any items that they wish to take on.

David Ashmore, of Sotheby's, said: "At this point I can only say we're seeking offers over €12.5m. What offer is accepted will depend on what the market brings. We are only now getting to grips with the full inventory."

Flatley bought the house in 1999 for €3m after spotting it from a helicopter and has spent €30m restoring it. Built in 1801, the former home of Douglas Hyde has seven receptions and 12 bedroom suites.

The library in the mansion. Photo: Tony Gavin

Michael Flatley and his wife Niamh. Photo: Arthur Carron

Irish Independent