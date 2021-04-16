Michael D on the Late Late: President admits he has been lonely through pandemic as he gets ready for his 80th birthday 

President Michael D Higgins said there have been times he has been lonely throughout the pandemic, but can’t compare his situation to others who are struggling.

Appearing on The Late Late Show tonight ahead of his 80th birthday on Sunday, Mr Higgins said one thing he has really worried about is how lonely people have been over the past year.

"Oh yes I have (been lonely), it was one of the experiences that I really worried about...but not about myself,” he said.

“I have grounds to walk in and the big dogs that I enjoy…I kept thinking as I watched television- what if you were in a flat? What if you had someone who was dependent on you with special needs and you were two or three stories up, how could I begin to compare my experience with that?

“In Covid, some people had it harder and those people with less resources who are in circumstances where they couldn’t move about, they had it harder.”

The President also spoke about the difficulties facing domestic abuse victims during the pandemic, and highlighted the prevalence of sexual abuse crimes in universities.

"We need a tough look at that, isn't it shocking to think that young women going to third level colleges can’t live their lives safely without the oppression of a sexual crime,” he said.

“You do have to ask...what kind of society produces that?”

Presenter Ryan Tubridy joined the President in Áras an Uachtaráin for the interview and asked him how he feels about turning 80 this Sunday.

"I’m in two minds about it, first of all, I think age is only a concept but I've been very very fortunate to have the experiences that I’ve had and to have been able to meet so many people,” he said.

“Why I hesitated slightly is that so many good friends of mine even in the past year have passed away and in a sense, I miss them.”

He added that he owes so much of his “fantastic” life to “the great partnership” of his wife Sabina.

The President also updated the public on his beloved Bernese Mountain puppy, Misneach, after he delighted walkers with an appearance near his home in the Phoenix Park yesterday.

“He’s seven months old, he’s nipping a bit, but we deal with that in a kind way,” he told Tubridy.

"This is another side to Covid. I hope all those pets that were born... I hope people look after them now.”

He added that he is looking forward to restrictions easing further as he and Sabina “can’t wait” to meet their grandchild, who is now one-and-a-half.

