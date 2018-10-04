Michael D Higgins plans to release annual report on Aras an Uachtarain costs

President Michael D Higgins plans to release an annual report on Aras an Uachtarain costs as he launched a staunch defence of presidential operations and the value it offers Ireland.

President Higgins, speaking as he campaigned in Cork, insisted every effort was made to offer taxpayers value for money through all Presidential operations - as he outlined in detail all Aras costs from 2017.

He also pointed out that the additional annual allowance paid during his seven year presidential term of €317,000, used for State dinners, hospitality and other social functions, was not increased for 20 years.

"The allowance was established in 1938...it is the same figure since 1998. It isn't requested by the president - it is voted in the Dail. It has remained the same, as I said, since 1998."

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina pictured with Vicky Dempsey on Grafton Street Pic Steve Humphreys

His comments came in response to fresh media reports about Aras an Uachtarain pay which revealed 27 of President Higgins' staff enjoy salaries that are 50pc higher than those paid to Gardaí and Defence Forces soldiers.

Presidential staff are paid an average salary of almost €62,000 while four got additional allowances of more than €10,000.

President Higgins stressed that he had posted Aras an Uachtarain costs online and wanted full transparency on all Presidential operations.

"All of the costs directly associated with the Aras I put directly on our (web) site. I actually extended it during the summer so as to make it easier for people to take out the figure.

"Over the seven years it comes in around €26 million - I think in the current year it is about €3.6 million."

"Some €1.7 million of that is in salaries, €1.06 million is on the centenarians bounty - you will be delighted to know this year there were 412 centenarians. There are also 542 who are more than a hundred to whom I send medals."

"The centenarians bounty and the salaries of the 27 staff are 76pc of the €3.6 million."

"You then have people who supply services to the Aras such as for example the Gardaí and the Department of Justice as well as the Department of Defence (for the aide-de-camp) and the Office of Public Works who look after the building itself."

"They are all voted monies in the public realm over which I have no control."

"Then, over that amount which the President has some choice, and I have had lots of questions about this, my predecessor - at the end of her distinguished term, sent back to the Exchequer €450,000 - that is over 14 years."

"The allocation that the Government, that is voted in the Oireachtas, of€713,000, I will be sending back I think at the end of this term about €200,000."

"What it means is that for about €280,000 a year you have all of the hospitality associated with (Aras)...ceremonial events, judges, ambassadors, receptions, sports - when I run an even for the Dublin footballers or the Cork hurlers or for example for the (Irish) hockey team."

On average, 20,000 people a year attend receptions and events at Aras an Uachtarain.

President Higgins says such Aras events play an important and cherished role in Irish life.

"That is what the figures are - in order to make it easier for people to frame questions about it, in the next term I think I will probably produce something like an annual report of activities in the Aras."

"Because we have such a small staff (in the Aras), perhaps we sometimes don't get out our story."

"We are happy to look at any procedure in the future that will make it easier for people to access everything they want to know about what the President is doing in the name of the people of Ireland."

'What has been spent, I can account for it and I think we get great value."

"I enjoy what I am doing and giving it everything I can - I have just suggested that if there are easier or more open ways (of revealing figures), I am totally open to it."

President Higgins also said homelessness was the single biggest issue now facing Ireland - and he said he could understand the call by campaigner Fr Peter McVerry for a temporary moratorium on evictions.

He also reacted to suggestions he should move out of Aras an Uachtarain as a gesture towards Ireland's homelessness crisis.

"The Constitution specifies that the person who is in the Aras must live within the radius of Dublin."

"I was very happy living in my apartment in the centre of Dublin. It was a modest apartment and it was very happy," he declared.

He said a moratorium on evictions was a valid issue.

"Yes, it would help - but I want to say that in this, if you are a candidate for the presidency, you must say what is it you can do within the realms of the role of the presidency that will help."

"If you look at the Mercy Law Centre and their discussions on the absence of a right to shelter for children, if you look at the speech by the Irish bishops recently as to the role of the State in respect of State land, the President can discuss that - that is much better than throwing out gimmicks or making gestures that will in fact distract you from the substantial discussion that we are having."

"I want to say about homelessness, it is our greatest problem and I totally understand that people will be responding to it in several different ways."

"As a president who is engaged with it - I have been engaged with housing and homelessness since I was elected to a local authority in 1973."

"I have encountered it at every level, I have campaigned on it at every level - I have campaigned with Simon on it."

"I won't be throwing out empty promises - but I want to make sure that the debate discusses substantive issues such as what is the role of the State in this crisis?"

"What is the role of the private sector."

"Fr McVerry's suggestion is one very good one."

