Mica scheme ‘not meant to fund full cost of rebuilding homes to 2021 standards’

Crumbling homes: Amanda Diver and her daughter Savannah, from Inishowen, Co Donegal, outside Leinster House in support of a redress scheme for people affected by mica defects in their homes. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The current grant scheme for mica and pyrite affected homes is “not a compensation or redress scheme” according to the Department of Housing.

The purpose of the current grant scheme, which the Minister for Housing has admitted is not working as originally intended, was to allow the State to make a “voluntary Exchequer contribution” to help homeowners in “great difficulty”.

According to a draft report from the Working Group of the Defective Concrete Blocks grant scheme, seen by the Irish Independent, the scheme’s main aim is not to restore value or investment, nor to fund the full cost of rebuilding damaged homes with upgrades to 2021 building standards.

The report said: “But rather to ensure that homeowners could remain living in their homes.

“Homeowners therefore would be expected to pay for upgrades or improvements to their homes.”

Campaigners on the working group received the draft report late last night and will now move to negotiate on the final wording of the report, which will be sent to the Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Under the current scheme, up to €247,500 is available to homeowners to rebuild their home. However, mica campaigners have put increasing pressure on the Government in recent weeks to increase the 90pc compensation to 100pc.

In the draft report, the department also said costs for rebuilding extensions, driveways, gardens, the removal and refitting of contents and utility disconnections and connections are now included under the scheme.

Homes bought after January 2020 are included under the scheme, according to a clarification by the department.

The draft report said the average cost for per home now stands at €209,000.

The projected cost of rebuilding homes under the current scheme, which includes social homes, is now estimated at €1.4bn. The Housing Minister will bring the full report from the action group to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Tánaiste Mr Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, as well as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Proposals are due to be brought before the Cabinet next week.

Protesters took to Leinster House yesterday armed with boxes of Weetabix and crumbling blocks to illustrate how easily the defective blocks in their homes fall apart.

The Mica Action Group want a public inquiry and inclusion of homes which are not primary residences in the redress scheme.

They want a certification for defective blocks, which the homeowner currently has to pay for.

They want assurances that people who got their homes fixed, not demolished, will be able to avail of redress if there are issues in the future.

The campaigners have argued a €350,000 cap on the redress scheme would exclude 40pc of affected homeowners as homes of over 2,000 sq ft will cost over €300,000 to rebuild.

They say recent calculations in Donegal show that almost two-thirds of affected homes are more than 2,500sq ft in size, and 17pc exceed 3,500sq ft. Any proposal to cap the mica redress scheme at €350,000 will “go down like a lead balloon”, the spokesman of the Donegal Mica Action Group has said.

Michael Doherty said the figure of €350,000 had been “rumoured overnight” and that it is totally unacceptable as it would not meet the needs of 40pc of affected homeowners.