MI5 probing dissident threat in south

UK intelligence agency investigating number of New IRA members in Republic, sources say

'BETRAYED': Saoradh spokesman Patrick Gallagher has criticised the alleged MI5 spy Dennis McFadden. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

&lsquo;BETRAYED&rsquo;: Saoradh spokesman Patrick Gallagher has criticised the alleged MI5 spy Dennis McFadden. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Rodney Edwards

Gardaí, the PSNI and MI5 are currently involved in 120 investigations into dissident terrorist activity on the island of Ireland, according to high-level sources in those organisations.

A Sunday Independent investigation into the ongoing threat posed by dissident groups like the New IRA and the Continuity IRA (CIRA) can also reveal the British intelligence agency, MI5, is investigating several dissident republicans in the south of the country, whom it believes are assisting individuals in the North in planning or carrying out terror attacks.

Gardaí and the PSNI have been collaborating with the UK's leading counter-intelligence agency to dismantle the threat posed by the violent republican groups and it has emerged a British agent may have been secretly operating in Ireland for years to infiltrate dissident republican terrorist groups.

