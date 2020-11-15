MI5 probing dissident threat in south

Gardaí, the PSNI and MI5 are currently involved in 120 investigations into dissident terrorist activity on the island of Ireland, according to high-level sources in those organisations.

A Sunday Independent investigation into the ongoing threat posed by dissident groups like the New IRA and the Continuity IRA (CIRA) can also reveal the British intelligence agency, MI5, is investigating several dissident republicans in the south of the country, whom it believes are assisting individuals in the North in planning or carrying out terror attacks.

Gardaí and the PSNI have been collaborating with the UK's leading counter-intelligence agency to dismantle the threat posed by the violent republican groups and it has emerged a British agent may have been secretly operating in Ireland for years to infiltrate dissident republican terrorist groups.

Alleged MI5 spy Dennis McFadden managed to ingratiate himself with the leadership of the New IRA after attending events on both sides of the Border and bugging their meetings where he exposed their plots to smuggle weapons into Ireland and bomb targets including Shannon Airport.

Senior officers from MI5 and the PSNI, speaking on condition of anonymity, would not confirm whether Dennis McFadden had been granted permission to operate in the south.

They say the New IRA members here are providing vehicles and components for explosive devices to their counterparts in the North and are linked with wider criminality, including drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

CIRA is also on the multi- agency watchlist, including on the Cavan-Fermanagh border where it was responsible for planting a bomb at Wattlebridge last year.

The New IRA and CIRA are made up of men and women who oppose the peace process in the North and follow on from previous terror organisations such as splinter group Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Speaking at Castlereagh police station in Belfast, one of the North's most highly fortified police bases, senior officers from MI5 and PSNI said while the New IRA and CIRA does not have widespread infrastructures, these groups do pose a significant threat to lives.

They have access to guns, can develop horizontal mortars designed to penetrate police armour and source under-vehicle improvised explosive devices. In April last year, journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by the New IRA during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry.

"Both CIRA and New IRA have virtually no capacity for critical reflection, no internal critique. They plunge on a pre-determined path, believing a kill is a kill," said the PSNI officer.

The officers explained the decades-long partnership with the Garda's crime and security branch is helping to shine a light on those who hope to cause death and destruction.

"We are investigating several people in the south who might assist in carrying out terrorist attacks in the North," said the MI5 officer.

Part of the cross-Border investigation into the New IRA and CIRA includes collating data, monitoring social media and the use of exploitation and audio devices.

Gardaí has been "intrinsically involved" in helping the PSNI and MI5 on operations, with the force itself saying it is working closely with its colleagues in the North and other security agencies in "disrupting and dismantling terrorist organisations".

That was evident in August when 10 people were arrested in Derry, Tyrone and Belfast as part of MI5 and the PSNI's Operation Arbacia. At the same time, the Garda, with the assistance of its armed support unit, raided properties in Dublin, Kerry, Cork and Laois.

The eight men and two women from the North remain in custody accused of a total of 39 offences including trying to obtain Semtex explosives and directing terrorism, and will face a non-jury trial.

Belfast High Court heard last month how the New IRA's alleged leadership was planning on bombing Shannon Airport because of its use by American troops and had discussed a "hard economic bombing" campaign along with cyber attacks on the UK.

Alleged MI5 agent McFadden is said to have played a central role in the operation and will now be MI5's key witness.

The Sunday Independent has learned McFadden attended meetings and events in Dundalk and Dublin with Saoradh, an all-island dissident group of which he was a key member.

The group is seen as the political wing of the New IRA, a charge it denies. The homes searched in August by gardaí belonged to a number of its members.

Sitting in Saoradh's offices at Junior McDaid House in Derry, its spokesman Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher said he felt "betrayed" by McFadden having attended events with him across the island, as well as internal party meetings of its national executive.

"It is quite evident, McFadden was working for them at a meeting we attended in Dundalk last year.

"His brief was to infiltrate Saoradh. It's only natural for you to feel betrayed by someone within your own party," he said.

At 28, Gallagher was six years old when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998. It aimed to end the bloodshed in the North, but he refuses to accept it has.

"You speak of a return to conflict as if the conflict has stopped. That is not the case. It's clear there are still women and men out there willing and capable in carrying out acts of resistance."

Gallagher described the murder of Lyra McKee, which police believe was carried out by the New IRA, as a "tragic, accidental killing".

"The killing of Lyra McKee was carried out by the Irish Republican Army, not Saoradh. We are engaged in legitimate political activism; we are not involved in armed resistance," he said.

However, MI5 has said there is a "significant overlap" between Saoradh and the New IRA and they are actively investigating that relationship across Ireland.

They believe some Saoradh members hold positions within the terror group and are "exploiting" young republicans.

Dr Marisa McGlinchey, assistant professor of political science at Coventry University, says the scale of Operation Arbacia will "undoubtedly be a blow to the morale of the New IRA" and will "further fuel suspicion" among its ranks.

Back in Castlereagh police station, MI5 and PSNI are confident they will continue to destabilise terror groups in the time ahead and with Brexit only months away.

They say it has the potential to "feed the narrative of a United Ireland", but is not the "energising factor" in motivating dissidents.

"They were like this before Brexit was even heard of, so we will continue to monitor them on both sides of the Border," said the PSNI officer.