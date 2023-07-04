Metrolink bill reaches €300m and still there is no sign of progress

An artist's impression of the MetroLink stop in Swords, Co Dublin

About €300m has been spent on the Dublin Metrolink rail system despite no physical construction having begun.

Every year of delay to the project adds between €100m to €300m, and the long-promised largely underground train line is estimated to cost the taxpayer between €7.16bn and €12.25bn, while some estimates put it as high as €21.5bn.

About €150m of taxpayers’ money has been lost on previous rail projects: Metro North, Metro West and DART interconnector projects.

The Dáil’s public spending watchdog has said the project should not exceed €9.5bn, especially since other major projects, such as the National Children’s Hospital, are “significantly over-budget”.

The Government has now promised that a metro will be up and running by 2034, which would be 23 years after planning permission was granted to the original Metro North project, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Approximately €300m has been spent up to the end of March 2023 on Metrolink, and the old Metro North and Metro West projects,” a report from the watchdog to be published today will state.

“Despite this significant investment, physical construction has yet to begin on a metro system for the Greater Dublin Area.”

The metro project was first promised in 2000 and was due to be delivered in 2010. Just over a year later, the Metro North project was halted due to the economic downturn.

In 2015, a new Metro North project was announced, which was meant to be up and running by 2026.

The PAC said it is “imperative” that the project is completed by 2034”. .

“The committee is frustrated at how long it has taken from the initial proposal for a metro system in Dublin, to the most recent date for completion,” the report states.

The latest estimated costs of the project, as well as any milestones which have been missed or achieved should be provided by the Department of Transport to the PAC by September of this year, TDs say in their report.

About €150m of State funding has been lost on Metro North, Metro West and the DART Interconnector project. This has been harshly criticised by the committee, saying “too much time and money” has been “ineffectively” used in the past 20 years.

“The committee believes that too much time and money has been ineffectively utilised over the past two decades by successive governments on works associated with these infrastructure projects.

“All three projects were considered vital to connectivity and realising key economic and social benefits in the Greater Dublin Area when proposed.”