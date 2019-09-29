MET Éireann says Hurricane Lorenzo will keep "us on our toes" for the next few days, warning that there is a "lot of uncertainty" for the week ahead.

Met Éireann warns of 'lot of uncertainty' as Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens to category five in Atlantic

Lorenzo strengthened into a category 5 storm on Saturday night, making it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

The hurricane is currently approaching the Azores Islands and the tail end will possibly hit parts of Ireland next week.

Forecasters believe it may hit parts of Munster by Thursday evening.

"There is a lot of uncertainty ahead as Hurricane Lorenzo is keeping us on our toes," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Lorenzo is expected to transition into an extratropical cyclone as it approaches the British Isles, but Met Éireann said it is keeping an eye on its path.

Meanwhile, the rest of the week looks set to be unsettled, with some grass frost possible on Tuesday night.

Sunday will be sunnier after some rain and drizzle in the morning, with temperatures reaching as high as 17 degrees and some moderate northwest winds.

However, “persistent and heavy” rain will sweep across the country on Monday.

“There’s unsettled weather coming in from the Atlantic and there’ll be another episode of wet weather on Monday and Monday night,” the Met Éireann spokesperson said. Temperatures will remain between 13 and 17 degrees.

Some areas are also at risk of spot flooding on Monday night.

After Monday, it will be bright with some showers, with highest temperatures of 17 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday.

However, there’s no improvement on the horizon with Met Éireann forecasting “more wet and windy weather for the second half of the week”.

