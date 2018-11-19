A blast of cold air approaching from the east will see temperatures plummet and a risk of hail showers, forecasters have warned.

Met Éireann warns of heavy hail showers as Ireland to be hit with cold blast

In a marked change from the mild conditions experienced last week, Met Éireann has said hail showers are in store for the middle of the week with temperatures dropping as low as 1C in some parts.

“You can see the temperatures are dropping and it is getting colder,” forecaster John Eagleton said.

"You're looking at 4C to 6C on Wednesday, which is the coldest it will get.

“They air is dry and as it picks up a bit of moisture from the seas it gives us these hail showers. So while it is not necessarily cold enough for snow you might get hail showers on Wednesday."

With showers expected across the country, eastern parts look set to feel the brunt of the colder weather conditions.

“Temperatures in the east will be lower so it will be overall worse along the east coast. Dublin right up to Meath and Louth and down to Wicklow will all be at a risk.

“As it moves inland you will only see rain and from Thursday onwards it will start to lift again."

Forecasters at the Met Office in the UK are predicting snow in some parts, with many dubbing the latest cold snap a ‘Mini Beast from the East’ after the chilly Siberian Air Mass which brought snow in February of this year.

But forecasters here have insisted snow is not on its way just yet but could be on the cards as we get deeper into the chilly Winter season.

“If we had this type of set up in January we’d be looking at snow,” Mr Eagleton said.

“Temperatures are slightly lower again in the parts of the UK so on higher land you might see snow.”

“We will see a little bit of ordinary frost on Wednesday but nothing serious,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

Persistent showers will lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35mm.

The warning is valid from midnight until 12pm Tuesday.

Online Editors