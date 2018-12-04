Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for three counties but wet and windy conditions are set to hit most counties over the coming week.

Met Éireann warns of frost, freezing temperatures and 'stormy conditions' for the week ahead

The national forecaster says "stormy conditions" are in store for later in the week with hail and thunder also on the cards.

Rain is set to become persistent on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures dropping as low as -2 degrees, motorists are being urged to take care as frost and ice are expected to develop.

The rainfall warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford from 3pm today until 3pm on Wednesday.

Rain will develop in the south overnight and continue northwards over the country, turning heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding in the south.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between -1 and -2 degrees but will rise to between 3 to 6 degrees later in the week.

Wednesday will see a wet start to the day with the rain being persistent and heavy for a time, especially in the south and southeast.

Rain will become widespread on Thursday night, resulting in "possibly stormy conditions" as strong gales develop.

Scattered, blustery showers are in store for Friday with a risk of hail and thunder.

Meanwhile, this weekend also looks set to be miserable with more rain and showers moving in from the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

For those heading out on Saturday night, Met Éireann warns that a windy night is in store, while Sunday will see a slight improvement with showers becoming increasingly isolated and northwesterly winds gradually moderating.

Online Editors