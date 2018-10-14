Temperatures are set to rise again next week with Tuesday potentially as high as 17C, but don’t get the barbeque out because patchy rain will prevail throughout the week.

Met Éireann says no storms on the cards this week - but wet weather will prevail

According to Met Éireann the weather looks to be changeable all week with rain-bands from the Atlantic moving in on both Monday and Friday, but temperatures will reach the teens on most days.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures likely to be as low as 5C with winds coming from the South-East causing a further chill. The rest of the week should be mild at worst.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures could reach as high as 14C while the warmest days of the week look to be Tuesday and Friday with highs of up to 17C.

Scattered showers and wind are likely for every day of the week however.

Early weekend forecasts indicate that early on it will be dry and mild but cooler weather is possible later on as heavy wind veer north-westerly.

Online Editors