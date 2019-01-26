Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for 26 counties, while snow, sleet and hail is also on the cards in the coming days.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for 26 counties, while snow, sleet and hail is also on the cards in the coming days.

Met Éireann issues wind warning for 26 counties - and there's snow on the way

Very strong winds are expected to hit most of the country this evening, with the national forecaster predicting gusts of up to 110km/hr.

The warning issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry will come into effect at 7pm and remain in place until 7am tomorrow.

While the warning for all counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford comes into effect at 8pm and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says there may also be very high seas.

Heavy rain showers will also continue this evening and tonight.

The weather is expected to be "unsettled and noticeably colder" over the coming days - with sharp frost and icy patches on the way.

Sunday will be a cold day with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Temperatures will drop as low as -1C at night in parts of the country.

Monday night will be "very cold and wintry, with occasional hail, sleet and snow showers," according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday will be very cold on Tuesday with some further showers of sleet and snow.

They will be especially prevalent over Ulster and Connacht.

Online Editors