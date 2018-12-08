Traffic on Clanbrassil Street, Dublin was reduced to one lane today after wind blew scaffolding onto a nearby building, and Met Éireann warnings suggest windy conditions are expected to continue.

Traffic on Clanbrassil Street, Dublin was reduced to one lane today after wind blew scaffolding onto a nearby building, and Met Éireann warnings suggest windy conditions are expected to continue.

Met Éireann issues weather warning as wind wreaks havoc in parts of the country

The incident saw the mesh panels, attached to the scaffolding, catch in the wind causing it to swing down and break a window in the adjoining restaurant, Galliot et Gravy.

Garda said that Dublin Fire Brigade and Dublin City Council attended at the scene.

A social media post from Galliot et Gravy said that, although the restaurant was full of produce that can now not be sold, they are just happy that nobody was hurt by the accident.

Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene Photo: Micheal O'Scannail

“The scaffolding from the building beside us is about to fall on our shop,” they said.

“We have a shop full of bread and pastries but cannot go near it. The fire brigade has cordoned off the path.

“Everyone is safe and so far just a little bit of damage. Fingers crossed it is not going to damage too much.”

A number of fallen trees were also reported across the country.

Met Éireann issued a yellow wind warning for Clare, Cork and Kerry, where west to northwest gusts are expected to reach up to 110 km/h.

There is also a gale warning in place for Irish coastal waters from Belfast Lough to Mizen Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea.

A Met Éireann forecaster said today that the heavy wind could be followed by stormy conditions into tomorrow.

"It will be windy again today with occasional showers, some heavy and prolonged with a slight risk of thunder in the west.

"Bright or sunny spells also, especially in the east and south. Maximum temperatures today 9C to 12C. Moderate to fresh west to southwest winds will increase, fresh to strong this morning.

"Windy as well tonight with further showers, but clear spells also. Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds, veering northwesterly later.”

Online Editors