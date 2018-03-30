Met Éireann issues weather warning as heavy rain, sleet and snow to hit the country
Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning as heavy rain is expected to batter the country on Sunday.
The warning was issued at 3pm this afternoon and comes into effect at 6am on Sunday, remaining in place until 6pm Monday.
A band of heavy rain will hit southern counties on Sunday night and will extend northwards overnight, turning wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.
Meanwhile, gardai have issued a fresh warning to motorists after a number of hail-related crashes across the country yesterday afternoon.
They have issued the following advice for motorists if they are caught in a shower of hail while driving:
- Reduce your speed.
- Use your headlights (remember your day-time running lights only give light to the front of your vehicle.
- Slow down, reduce your speed without braking and increase your braking distance.
- If necessary warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights
- Avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly
Online Editors