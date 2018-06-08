Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for 11 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning as a Status Orange weather warning remains in place for 15 counties.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning as a Status Orange weather warning remains in place for 15 counties.

The rain warning was issued at 8pm tonight for Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

It warns of 'intense rainfall' over short periods up until 11pm tonight. The Orange warning was issued at 12pm today and will also remain in place until 11pm tonight.

The areas affected are Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary. The midlands and west are most at risk of downpours and spot flooding, while the east and south will stay mainly dry.

Hot and humid temperatures have increased the risk of thunder, with temperatures reaching up to 26C this weekend. Forecaster Liz Gavin said the rest of this week and early next week will see a "good deal of warm and dry weather".

"The UV levels will be high, but there will be some good showers in the mix," she said. "Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees. Tomorrow will be light with variable breezes and warm, bright sunny spells. But scattered heavy thundery showers will occur in the midlands and the western half of the country."

Online Editors