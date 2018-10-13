Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning as heavy rain and flooding expected... but it's not all bad

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for four counties this morning as heavy rain and spot flooding is expected.

The warning was issued at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow are expected to experience heavy and persistent rain throughout the day.

Today will be cloudy and wet overall, especially over Leinster this morning and in other areas later.

Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees.

There's some good news too as the weather will take a turn for the better on Sunday with mostly dry and good sunny spells expected.

A few scattered showers may develop in the west later, however.

While the rain will have cleared, the weather will "turn quite cold" with a touch of ground frost in places and lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

The rest of the week looks to be mostly dry, a little bit cooler with the odd shower.

Some 60,000 homes lost power as Storm Callum hit Ireland on Thursday night.

Gusts of 124kmh were recorded in Belmullet, Co Mayo, yesterday morning, while there was a minor mudslide in Cork, and isolated flooding in other parts of the country.

More than two dozen flights were also cancelled at Dublin Airport due to the winds.

There were also a number of road closures due to fallen trees and debris.

The orange alert had warned the public of a possible risk to life and property due to the high winds, in what was Ireland's third storm of the season.

