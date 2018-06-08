Met Éireann issues Status Orange weather warning for 15 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for 15 counties as widespread thunderstorms and frequent lightning are expected.

The warning was issued at 12pm today and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

The areas affected are Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary. Latest rainfall and lightning data shows there are thunderstorms over parts of Connacht at the moment.

The midlands and west are most at risk of downpours and spot flooding, while the east and south will stay mainly dry. Hot and humid temperatures have increased the risk of thunder, with temperatures reaching up to 26C this weekend.

Forecaster Liz Gavin said the rest of this week and early next week will see a "good deal of warm and dry weather". "The UV levels will be high, but there will be some good showers in the mix," she said.

"Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees. Tomorrow will be light with variable breezes and warm, bright sunny spells. But scattered heavy thundery showers will occur in the midlands and the western half of the country."

Online Editors