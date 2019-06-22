MET Éireann has issued two rainfall warnings for Leinster and Cork and Waterford as thundery downpours are expected tomorrow.

MET Éireann has issued two rainfall warnings for Leinster and Cork and Waterford as thundery downpours are expected tomorrow.

Met Éireann issues rainfall warnings as thundery downpours to hit on Sunday

While the national forecaster delivered some good news on the weather front yesterday - that temperatures are to hit 25C and higher next week - this weekend will see mostly wet conditions.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and will remain in place until 6am Monday for all of Leinster.

There is also a Status Yellow warning for Cork and Waterford from 6am until 6pm tomorrow.

Outbreaks of rain and scattered thundery downpours will lead to 25-40mm of water in places.

On a more positive note, the latest indications for next week are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19C and 25C - and maybe even above that.

Tonight will see scattered rain showers and moderate south-east breezes, while tomorrow will be a damp start with heavy rain affecting southern counties in particular.

Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in short durations.

Temperatures will start to rise tomorrow, with the weather turning "very humid".

For festival lovers, the outlook is mostly positive.

Westmeath's Body & Soul, and Donegal's Sea Sessions festivals are both taking place this weekend.

Sea Sessions beach festival in Bundoran features activities in the water and on the sand during the day, with music from artists like Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club and Dermot Kennedy running across the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Asthma Society has issued a warning for people in Ireland suffering from asthma and hay fever.

CEO Sarah O'Connor is urging people to take precautions to avoid a potentially fatal asthma attack.

Irish Independent