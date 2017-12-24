Met Éireann issues new yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties - and there's more bad news too
Santa Claus may have to add an umbrella to our Christmas stockings as Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties.
The yellow alert was issued at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 6pm on Christmas Day.
It reads: "Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.
"Further rainfall is likely to lead to accumulations of 25 to 35 mm.”
It will be a wet start to the day with heavy rain expected in most places, with temperatures turning "progressively colder" later on.
Meanwhile, after a mild few days, temperatures are going to take a turn for the worse on St Stephens Day, with lows of -2 degrees expected and severe frost overnight.
Wednesday will be cold and bright with overnight lows of -1 to -4 degrees.
Fluffy pyjamas, socks, hats and scarves may suddenly be on everyone's Christmas wish list!
