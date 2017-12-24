Met Éireann issues new yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties - and there's more bad news too

Independent.ie

Santa Claus may have to add an umbrella to our Christmas stockings as Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/met-ireann-issues-new-yellow-rainfall-warning-for-16-counties-and-theres-more-bad-news-too-36435709.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article35863420.ece/d4679/AUTOCROP/h342/rain.jpg