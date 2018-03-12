Met Éireann issues new weather warning ahead of gale force winds and rain
MET Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning ahead of wet and windy conditions.
The warning is in place as very wet and windy weather is expected to affect mainly Munster and south Leinster during Wednesday
Gale force winds are expected along with persistent and heavy rain, especially over the southern half of the country.
The rain will ease on Thursday with some bright or sunny spells developing but scattered showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail or thunder.
Friday will be another bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers mainly affecting the east and south, with slightly cooler temperatures of around 8C.
According to the forecaster the weather for the Bank Holiday weekend looks uncertain at the moment.
Current indications suggest that Saturday, St Patrick's Day will be a windy day with easterly winds increasing fresh or strong and turning colder with scattered showers.
