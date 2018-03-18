Met Éireann extend snow-ice warning as Grand Slam heroes' homecoming is cancelled

Met Éireann have extended their Status Orange snow-ice warning by six hours today as this evening's homecoming for Ireland's Grand Slam heroes has been cancelled.

Forecasters extended the warning's expiration time from noon to 6pm, following a reassessment of conditions and the forecast.

The homecoming for Ireland's Grand Slam heroes that was scheduled for 4.30 this afternoon at the Aviva Stadium after yesterday's stunning victory over England has been cancelled as a result of the weather. Thousands had been expected to brave the elements to salute a campaign that sailed close to the wind on a couple of occasions before berthing successfully in west London.

Meanwhile, St Patrick's Festival events are being cancelled, there are reports of a "number of collisions" on the country's roads and flight and rail passengers are experiencing disruption as the east of the country experiences heavy snowfall. A Status Yellow nationwide snow-ice warning remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning, while the Status Orange snow-ice warning now remains in place until 6pm.

Flight operations have resumed after a 40-minute suspension to clear snow. Please check with your airline re the status of your flight. #snow #BeastFromTheEast2 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 18, 2018

Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford are all experiencing heavy snow showers this morning. Gardaí said they have received "a number of reports of collisions on both minor and major roads".

They have pleaded with motorists to drive carefully. Dublin Airport crews worked throughout the night to keep the runway clear but "temporarily suspending runway operations to clear recently fallen snow" for 40-minutes this morning due to safety reasons.

They resumed clearing operations at 10am but have advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

Dublin Bus issued a statement saying they wish to advise customers that have curtailments in place on some routes.

Snowy conditions have been reported on routes in several counties including Carlow, Kildare, Longford, Monaghan, Wicklow and Waterford. Slow down and take care in poor conditions.



See https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE for the latest updates during the Bank Holiday Weekend pic.twitter.com/IyN1349rX1 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 17, 2018

"We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and check our website www.dublinbus.ie for information on their route," they said. "We will endeavour to operate as many services as possible, however this is dependent on road and weather conditions throughout the day.

"Dublin Bus is monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis and is taking advice from Met Éireann. The safety of our customers and our employees is of paramount importance." Meanwhile, Irish Rail advised its customers that DART services are operating up to 45 minutes late due to the snow.

All other services are operating. There are also disruptions for Luas passengers due to a signal fault. As a result, the Red Luas line is not travelling to Tallaght. The St Patrick's Day Festival's Big Day Out at Merrion Square in Dublin has been cancelled due to the weather conditions.

In a statement issued this morning, organisers wrote; "Organisers of St Patrick’s Festival have advised that due to adverse weather conditions the Festival Big Day Out event scheduled to run from 12pm-6pm today in Merrion Square will not take place. "People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other Festival events scheduled to take place today." The St Patrick's Festival Road Race due to take place this afternoon has also been cancelled due to weather conditions.

Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said that, although the snow is falling quite heavily in places, it may not be accumulating because of its "dry powdery" nature. "The snow is blowing around a lot," Mr Eagleton told RTE Radio One. "The snow showers will continue today, but will become more scattered this evening and will change to sleet.

"Temperatures will only reach highs of two or three degrees and there will be blustery winds. "The sunshine in the west should give the day a lift there," he added. The orange weather alert came into effect on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Forecasters warned that Arctic temperatures of -5C - caused by an east European weather front nicknamed the 'Son of the Beast' would hit the country this weekend. Advice to road-users from Road Safety Authority: Road users are asked to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer

Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing)

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space

Online Editors