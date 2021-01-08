Met Éireann warns that it will be ‘Baltic everywhere’

The entire country should brace itself for the coldest night of the year so far as temperatures plummet to as low as –7C, Met Éireann has warned. A nationwide Status Yellow cold and ice warning will expire at 11am today after snow and black ice across the country yesterday.

But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood. “It will be Baltic everywhere,” she said of the sub-zero temperatures tonight ranging from –3C to –7C in the midlands.

Even coastal counties, which tend to be a few degrees warmer, won’t be spared the bitter sub-zero temperatures, and ice is expected to be widespread tomorrow morning although temperatures will rise to between 2C and 5C over the day with good winter sunshine.

