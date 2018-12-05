There is a risk of spot flooding in many areas today as heavy rain is expected to fall across the country.

Met Eireann warns of stormy conditions as temperatures to drop to -2C

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow rainfall warning yesterday for Wexford, Cork and Waterford but since extended it until noon today.

And the wet and windy conditions are set to hit most counties over the coming week.

According to forecasters, rain is expected to be the heaviest in Leinster and Ulster.

Tonight, the rain will develop in the west and spread across the country.

The national forecaster says "stormy conditions" are in store for later in the week with hail and thunder also on the cards.

Temperatures are also due to drop as low as -2 degrees, so motorists are being urged to take care as frost and ice are expected to develop.

Rain will develop in the south overnight and continue northwards over the country, turning heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding in the south.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between -1 and -2 degrees but will rise to between 3 to 6 degrees later in the week.

Scattered, blustery showers are in store for Friday with a risk of hail and thunder.

Meanwhile, this weekend also looks set to be miserable with more rain and showers moving in from the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

For those heading out on Saturday night, Met Éireann warns that a windy night is in store, while Sunday will see a slight improvement with showers becoming increasingly isolated and northwesterly winds gradually moderating.

Online Editors