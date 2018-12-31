Met Eireann staff told to 'go flip burgers at McDonald's'

"You guys are useless at telling the weather. I have watched it for the past week alone and you consistently got it wrong," was just one of the complaints lodged with Met Éireann this year.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that it's extremely hard to please everyone, if the complaints sent in during 2018 are anything to go by.

The complainant in this case ended with the advice: "Go flip burgers at McDonald's."

A record of all the correspondence sent to Met Éireann reveals that a chilly reception is guaranteed if people believe the forecast to be wrong or too vague for where they are in the country.

"I am planning a family picnic in Dublin and have just checked Met.ie. The forecast page gives completely contradictory information regarding possible rain. Which is it to be?" said another complainant.

Meanwhile, another wrote: "I'm just wondering why Met Éireann insists on issuing weather warnings. It's Ireland we're living in and we have had rain and wind on a few occasions before, it's completely ridiculous at this stage, every day there's a new warning about something or other. Are people meant to stay indoors like mushrooms nowadays?"

The complainant added: "We will be told next to build arks in our gardens to await the great flood."

However, Met Éireann has previously explained that it issues warnings for public safety, and they are based "on the best scientific evidence available at the time".

Irish Independent