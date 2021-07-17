Met Éireann reveals just how hot it will get on the warmest day of the year – as Irish temperatures compared to the Mediterranean

Pictured having a splashabout on Sandymount beach earlier this week were Thianna Dowdall (7), Karlie Sands (8) and Robyn Sands (8) all from Crumlin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today is looking to break records as the hottest day of the year, with heatwave temperature set to soar to 28C in some parts of the country.

Ireland is currently hotter than France and temperatures are expected to reach the late 20s as a heatwave hits the country.

People are scrambling to the parks and coasts to escape the heat in towns and cities, with busy traffic expected on the way to popular beaches and beauty spots.

Sales of barbecue food, ice creams and suncream are also expected to soar.

The highest temperature recorded at lunchtime today was at the Phoenix Park in Dublin at 26.1C.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said, “today will likely be the hottest day of the year so far”, with temperatures yesterday breaking the record at 27.5C in Roscommon.

“We’re likely to see that exceeded today”, said Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 28C expected in the Midlands.

Temperatures in Ireland today are similar to those in mainland Europe and the Mediterranean.

At lunchtime, the temperature in Rome was 25C, while Paris was 22C and Marseille in the south of France was 30 degrees.

Vienna was 26C today at lunchtime, while Athens in Greece was 32C, and Spain was a high 34C.

According to Met Éireann, the good weather is likely to last under Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

“It looks like at the moment it’s holding into next week, likely to see a breakdown towards the end of the week but there is some under certainly , likely until Wednesday or Thursday,” they said.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3C at Kilkenny Castle, on June 26, 1887