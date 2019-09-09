Met Eireann predicts 'above normal' temperatures for the weekend

Met Eireann have predicted "above normal" temperatures to hit during the upcoming weekend, with forecasters expecting warm weather exceeding 20 degrees.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea said the week ahead will see mixed conditions with heavy rain and windy spells before temperatures soar for a glorious weekend.

"It will be a variable week weather wise, we would hope no extreme weather. There will be two events both tomorrow night into Wednesday and also Wednesday night into Thursday whereby weather systems will affect the country and they will give fairly strong winds and rainfall," he said.

The forecaster expects the worst of the rainfall to hit on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Leinster and Munster will experience dry patches, the north west will bear the brunt of the wet weather.

The two main rainfall events will be Tuesday night, and on Wednesday night also. It's just a coincidence that they will fall at night time.

"Most of the rain will be in the north-western half of the country, whereas places like typically Leinster and Munster would have much less total rainfall amount. I would expect tomorrow night to be wetter than the following one.

"Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be appreciable amounts of rain up along the north and west, but it won't be, we hope not, a warning status at this stage. There will be gales at sea as well tomorrow night, especially in Atlantic coasts.

"There will be a lot of dry weather tomorrow as well during the day. Places like Leinster, Munster, Dublin Cork - those places will be mostly dry tomorrow but cloudy.

"All areas will have a reasonably good day on Wednesday. It will be mostly dry with some sunny breaks, a bit breezy, there might be some patchy showers. Wednesday night there will be short spells of heavy rain and periods of strong winds as well.

"However, the wet weather will begin to clear towards the end of the week when temperatures soar higher than expected.

"The second half of the week looks like being warmer than normal, mainly dry. Not exceptionally warm, but temperatures above normal for the time of year."

"I can't be all to confident about it, but temperatures may reach 20 degrees in places or even exceed it next weekend, especially in land," he added.

Online Editors