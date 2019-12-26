Met Éireann looks at monthly weather forecasts in wake of 'a quiet revolution'

"We don't have them on our website yet, because they are more experimental, but we may well publish them in 2020, but they are just a guide really," Ms Cusack told the Irish Independent.

At the moment, "we have a reasonable confidence in a 10-day outlook", she said.

"When I started forecasting in the 1980s, it was more like one or two days.

"There has been a quiet revolution in weather forecasting in the last 50 years due to the development of supercomputers," she added.

Ms Cusack said that the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in the UK has one of the largest supercomputer facilities and meteorological data archives in the world.

"We all pool our resources because the weather is so complex. This is the world leader in medium-range weather forecasting, which we define as 10 days ahead," she said.

However, Met Éireann has started monthly forecasts on a trial basis, looking at monthly trends, which it has distributed to some of its stakeholders, she said.

"It is the next step. Thirty years ago when I started, a week-long forecast was a dream, and that is now here. So that's how things progress."

Meanwhile, she said that more than 3,000 people had responded to a call to send in their suggestions for future storm names earlier in 2019. The list of names is drawn up by Met Éireann, the UK Met Office, and KNMI (the Dutch national weather service).

"People were very engaged. I got some lovely drawings from kids," she said.

Among the list of names which were selected for the 2019-20 storm season was Brendan.

"The next storm is Brendan. I named that for the late, great Brendan Grace," Ms Cusack said.

The name Maura also made the final list, after the public suggested it because of Longford woman Maura Higgins's stint on the hit show 'Love Island'.

Ms Cusack said that naming storms helps get the message out to people - in an era of social media, if a storm hits Ireland and moves across to Britain, if they had a different name it could be very confusing, she said.

Meanwhile, Seamus Walsh, head of climate and observations at Met Éireann, said that 2019 was probably going to look a little bit warmer than average, by "about half a degree" when the final figures are in.

Rainfall probably will be about 10pc to 20pc above average for most of the country, except in the south, during 2019.

"They are within the limits of what happens from year to year," he said.

"No year is absolutely average."

Mr Walsh said that in Ireland 2019 will probably be certainly "in the top 15 I would say of the warmest years".

He said our records here go back to 1900.

"So it's in the top 15 warmest years since 1900," he added.

"If you look at it in terms of globally, 2019 will probably be about the second or third warmest year on record."

However, he said that Ireland's geographical location on the edge of the Atlantic has been having a moderating effect on us.

"Whereas other parts of Europe had heatwaves last year and major heatwaves again this year, we were just too far west and we always have this kind of cooling effect of the Atlantic. So I think, over time, one of those European heatwaves will inevitably find it's way over here.

"We are seeing the effects of climate change here, and certainly globally there is an increase in the number of extreme weather events that are occurring.

"If you look at things over the long term, you could say we have seen that in Ireland as well, even if we didn't get major extremes in 2019," he said.

"I think for Ireland the main kind of areas to be worried about are, I think, heavy rainfall events and rising sea levels are probably the great threats to infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Met Éireann will have a stand for the first time this year at the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020, beginning January 8 at the RDS.

It will be giving a prize to the project with the best meteorological theme.

