Met Éireann issues yellow rainfall warning as local flooding expected tonight

Rain is expected to become heavy by this evening in the west with flooding possible.

MET Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry effective from 6pm this Tuesday evening.

The warning lasts until Midday Wednesday.

Met Éireann are expecting up to 40mm of rain, with more possible in mountainous regions.

The forecasters have advised that localised flooding will occur due to the downpours.

There is also a status yellow marine warning in effect as southerly winds will reach gale force 8 along the coast today from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Rossan Point tonight.

Tuesday will be a largely dry day for most of the country but clouds will thicken and rain will arrive in West Munster and Connacht by this evening.

Rain will spread countrywide tonight, with some heavy downpours, bringing a risk of localised spot flooding. Temperatures will range from nine to 11 degrees.

Wednesday will be a wet and windy day with a continued risk of localised spot flooding.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as conditions improve from the west later in the day and highest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees.

Temperatures will dip Wednesday night as clouds and rain clear with Thursday set to be a drier day with scattered showers.

Rain will become widespread into Thursday night while Friday will see scattered heavy showers, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the west and northwest. Temperatures will hover between nine and 11 degrees.

