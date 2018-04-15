Met Eireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Ireland today.

Met Eireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Ireland today.

Met Eireann issues two weather warnings as heavy rain and winds to hit

A wind warning is in place from Sunday at 2pm until Tuesday at 6am.

South to southeast winds are expected to reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h. According to Met Eireann, winds will be strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening.

A second status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. The warning is in place from Sunday at 1pm until Tuesday at 9am.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm is expected over the period, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains. Localised spot flooding is possible.

Conditions are expected to pick up on Wednesday, with sunny spells anticipated for later in the week. Temperatures are expected to pick up to 18 degrees in certain parts of the country on Thursday. There will be a risk of light rain along the coast but most of the country will remain dry.

Online Editors