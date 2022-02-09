Met Éireann issues snow ice warning for three counties

Met Éireann has issued a snow ice warning for three counties as temperatures tumble.

The yellow warning covering counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo comes into force at 5pm today and continues until 11am tomorrow.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland which comes into force from 6pm today and continues until 10am tomorrow.

Read More

Met Éireann said tonight will be raw with clear spells and scattered wintry showers with sleet and snow showers mainly affecting the northwest.

There is also the chance of isolated thunderstorms in the northwest.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between -1C and 2C with frost and ice patches forming, especially in sheltered spots.

There will be more sleet and snow showers tomorrow, mainly across the northwest. There will also be some sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and main be of hail.

These showers will be most frequent over Connacht and Ulster where some will fall as sleet, and possibly snow, on hills.

While temperatures will struggle to reach between 4C and 7C, fresh and gusty northwest winds will bring an added wind chill factor making it feel even colder.

Thursday will be another cold night with lowest temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees with frost setting in and some icy stretches form.

Friday will then be a cold morning with frost and ice slowly clearing paving way for a dry morning in many areas with bright spells early on.

“Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening,” the national forecaster said.

"Turning windy too, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong, reaching near gale force on Atlantic coasts.”

Friday night will then be wet and windy, however, it will be relatively mild with highest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

Saturday will be the start of milder days, however, there will be frequent showers or longer spells of rain.

Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, possibly turning heavy in places.

There will be further showers on Sunday, with some bright or sunny spells and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.