Met Éireann issues rare high temperature weather advisory for the week

Met Éireann have issued an unusual weather alert for a long heatwave to last the week.

Met Éireann have issued a high temperature advisory starting today at 12 pm which will continue until Friday July 23 with unusually high temperatures.

The weather advisory warns of day time temperatures into the high twenties and very humid nights with temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.

The advisory come after Met Éireann reported the hottest day of the year yesterday with a temperatures of 29.5 degrees reported in Athenry, Co Galway at 2.30pm.

Read More

Glorious warm weather is expected again today across the country, with temperatures hitting 29 degrees in inland areas.

Early mist and fog in the morning will clear to bring a warm sunny day with long spells of sunshine.

In coastal areas and north Ulster it will be slightly cloudy with patches of mist. Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees, but slightly less warm along the coast due to sea-breezes.

There is a small chance of a few localised heavy showers breaking out during the evening.

Tonight will be humid and warm again with temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees.