Met Éireann issues new weather warning as temperatures set to plummet as low as -4C

Eoin Lalor Beirne (3) and his sister Aoibheann (6) have fun in the snow near their home in Kippure, Co Wicklow. Photo: Damien Eagers

Met Éireann has issued a new 18-hour nationwide weather warning with temperatures set to hit as low as -4C tonight.

The Status Yellow low temperature/ ice warning will come into effect at 5pm today and remain until 11am on Friday.

It came as snow and black ice caused travel chaos across Ireland.

Overnight snow falls across Ireland left many roads in a treacherous condition as temperatures sank to as low as minus 4C in places.

Siberian conditions are expected to continue for the next 48 hours as pedestrians and motorists were urged to use extreme care on roads and footpaths.

Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Kildare and Wicklow were all hit by snow falls - with heavier snow likely for the north and north east.

In north Cork, traffic was reduced to a crawl after snow falls left many areas resembling a winter wonderland.

Expand Close Rocco the dog enjoying the snow. Photo: Johnny Brew / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rocco the dog enjoying the snow. Photo: Johnny Brew

Driving conditions on local roads near the Galtee Mountains in north Cork, south Limerick and south Tipperary were described as extremely challenging.

Black ice was reported on many roads with Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urging people to adhere to the Government's Covid-19 advice to stay home and undertake only essential journeys.

A number of minor collisions were reported - virtually all related to motorists losing control of vehicles on slippery surfaces.

Freezing conditions are set to continue for the next few days as much of the country endures a short, sharp blast of Arctic-influenced weather.

Night-time readings will fall well below freezing, while daytime temperatures will not climb much beyond zero degrees. There will be freezing fog in places and widespread frost and icy patches.

A low of -4C was the forecast for last night, but that is expected to dip further on Friday night.

The deep cold means any snowfalls can be expected to lie, particularly on high ground, and even light dustings are likely to make roads and paths treacherous.

Met Éireann warned that temperatures could drop even lower on Friday evening.

Meteorologist Aoife Healy said everyone needed to take extra care outdoors because of the conditions.

“There’s a cold front moving across the country and the cloud is building up ahead of that, but it does clear up behind that and it becomes quite clear and bright," she said.

“With the winter sun, however, if there is any snow lying, it can create a really powerful glare that makes visibility difficult – especially for drivers.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said all preparations were in place to grit the roads, and 200,000 tonnes of salt was available at regional depots with 360 gritting trucks and 327 snowploughs ready to deploy if needed.

“It’s an essential service so the restrictions won’t interfere with that,” said spokesman Sean O’Neill.

Irish Independent