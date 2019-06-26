Met Eireann issues high temperature weather warning for six counties

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature warning as parts of the country are to swelter in 27C heat.

The warning covers six counties – Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It comes into force at 1pm on Thursday and runs until 7pm.

While Ireland will be spared the 40C temperatures expected to engulf much of mainland Europe, sultry summer weather is finally on its way to these shores, according to Met Éireann.

The warming trend will begin today with spells of sunshine expected nationwide to generate daytime highs of between 20C and 24C in most areas. However, light to moderate north-easterly breezes will keep things cooler along the coasts.

But the mercury will continue to rise tomorrow with hazy sunshine and highs of between 22C and 27C - although offshore breezes will moderate temperatures along the north and east coasts with light to moderate breezes keeping conditions fresh along the south coast.

Derek Murphy, 76, from Ringsend and his dog Dynamo, out for a stroll along Grand Canal Docks in Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

This is when the weather warning will come into place for some areas along the west coast.

Balmy conditions will continue on Friday with highs of between 20C and 27C, although cloud will creep in during the course of the day in the west and southwest, with patchy drizzle in the morning there. There is also a potential for thundery downpours to hit there late afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday will see heavy rain and possible thunderstorms hit eastern areas in the morning but the rain will be short-lived and is expected to clear out into the Irish Sea by afternoon, leaving a warm day with highs of between 19C and 25C.

By Sunday, the mercury will dip down to between 16C and 20C, with just sunny spells and scattered showers.

The cooling trend is expected to continue into next week, with a return to a combination of sunny spells and showers and lower daytime highs.

The HSE advised, older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children, people with serious mental health problems, people with breathing or heart problems and people who are physically active, like manual workers and athletes to take special care.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have issued a travel alert to all Irish holidaymakers that a Status Orange Warning for high temperatures is in place in France.

At least three people have died in France due to the "thermal shock" while bathing on the beaches of the Herault River, according to several French media organisations. The deaths have been blamed on the heatwave sweeping across Europe.

On Monday, June 24 a 70-year-old man died of a cardiac arrest while swimming on the beach of Marseillant-Plage, the next day two more people died under similar conditions, a 62-year-old woman and A 75-year-old man.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has said that most of the country has now been placed on high alert, as temperatures rise to as high as 45C

Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron has put out a warning ahead of the hot weather.

"As you know, at times like these, sick people, pregnant women, infants and elderly people are the most vulnerable," he said.

"So we must be vigilant with them and have prevention measures in place in order to intervene as quickly as possible."

Online Editors