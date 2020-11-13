Met Éireann issue yellow wind warning for the entire country for Saturday

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for the entire country.

The national forecaster expects strong southwest to west winds and gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour. Met Éireann described the winds as “possibly damaging gusts”.

The warning will be in place from 11am tomorrow until 3pm.

Tomorrow will begin cloudy and damp with scattered outbreaks of rain, but some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon.

As the wind warning takes effect, there will be “blustery scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain across west and north, with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Wet conditions will prevail throughout the weekend as Sunday will see widespread showers and some longer spells of rain with risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

There will be some sunny spells and highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, strong on southern coasts, veering westerly and freshening later.

There is also a marine warning in effect from 5pm this evening as gale force eight winds are expected on Irish coastal waters.

