Message in a bottle from mystery Irish girl washes up on New Jersey beach

A message in a bottle written by a girl from Ireland named Aoife was found washed up on a beach in the US and a search has begun to identify and contact the writer.

Frank Bolger found the message, which is dated July 17 2019, while picking up litter with his wife Karen and granddaughter Autumn on 14th Street Beach in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Bolger said the letter included nothing that would identify the writer beyond her first name.

The message reads: “Greetings from Ireland. I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day.

“Maybe it's travelled down to Africa or to Iceland. I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it's found. Aoife.”

Mr Bolger’s own family came from Ireland to the US in the 1860s, though he has never visited. He said there is a large Irish-American community in Wildwood and “a lot of people shared the story, because there are a lot of Irish-Americans in North Wildwood.”

People in Ireland, including radio and TV broadcasters have been in contact with him, but Aoife is yet to be identified.