They were the golden couple of TV drama in 2020 but only one of them is nominated for a Golden Globe.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal had viewers enthralled with their portrayal of Marianne and Connell in Normal People.

Mescal has now spoken of his pride in his co-star after she was nominated for the prestigious awards.

However, in a reversal of last year’s controversial decision where co-star Mescal got an Emmy nomination and Edgar-Jones did not, she was the sole recipient of a Golden Globe nod this year.

The lead actress in the series made by Dublin company Element Pictures and co-directed by Academy Award nominee Lenny Abrahamson has been given the nod for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

Shortly after the news was announced, Mescal shared a post featuring a picture of him with the talented actor who played Marianne in the series and wrote: “Could not be prouder of you my friend.”

The Irish flag will be flying high at the 78th Golden Globes after Brendan Gleeson and Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon were also among the nominees.

Gleeson has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV role for his acclaimed portrayal of former US President Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

The Emmy-winner will be going up against stars like Donald Sutherland in The Undoing and Daniel Levy in the Netflix monster hit Schitt’s Creek.

Normal People has also been nominated in the category of Best Limited TV Series after the adaptation based on Sally Rooney’s novel became a global sensation last year.

Producer Ed Guiney said: “All of us at Element are so proud and so grateful to Lenny, Sally and our incredible cast and crew. We are so happy for Daisy who so richly deserves it and a bit sad that Paul didn’t get the nod.

“It’s also an incredible honour for the entire team as this is the first time that a fully Irish set, produced and directed TV series has been nominated for a Golden Globe.”

Edgar-Jones has major competition, namely Anya Taylor-Joy as a chess prodigy for The Queen’s Gambit and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for Wolfwalkers in the Best Motion Animated Picture category.

Its previous releases have garnered four Oscar nominations, including international recognition for co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart. The two directors said they were “delighted that this Irish story is so well received by audience, fans and critics from all over the world”.

The pair said that along with Melusine Productions in Luxembourg and production colleagues in France, they were “honoured” to be nominated.

“While we would love to be in Hollywood to celebrate the Golden Globe award ceremony, we will likely be in a socially distant safe celebration here in Kilkenny,” they said.

Set in 1650, the Apple Original film tells the tale of Robyn Goodfellowe, an apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack.

Distributor Wildcard will be re-releasing Wolfwalkers in cinemas when they re-open in Ireland and the UK.

Screen Ireland chief Désirée Finnegan said she was “delighted” to see Irish film and TV recognised at the highest level.

