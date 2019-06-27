Ireland will be "sitting on the edge of a hotplate" today as the effects of a Europe-wide heatwave that has already claimed several lives pushes the mercury here to a sizzling 28C.

Mercury rises to 28C: We're 'sitting on the edge of a hotplate' as Ireland bakes

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow heat warning for six counties today as temperatures are expected to exceed 27C in counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick by this afternoon.

The warning for vulnerable people to take precautions against excessive heat is valid from 1pm to 7pm tonight.

It comes as Clare County Council also issued a warning for both landowners and the public at large to refrain from outdoor burning to prevent the spread of wildfires.

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service warned that "any outside burning can spread to private and State-owned forestry plantations and jeopardise the safety of dwellings and families living in rural areas".

"We would like to remind landowners that it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to burn growing vegetation between March 1 and August 31 in any year, on any land not then cultivated. The sad fact is that if this simple rule was adhered to, many costly and dangerous wildfires that occur across Clare each year would be avoided," said Adrian Kelly, Clare County Council chief fire officer.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said hot winds from the Sahara desert that have led to record-breaking temperatures exceeding 40C in parts of Europe are fuelling the influx of hot, humid air over Ireland today and the rest of the week.

"We're not on the hotplate but on the edge of it," he said.

Most areas can look forward to a warm and sunny day today with temperatures ranging from 22C to 28C in the west and mid-west. Leinster and south Munster will be slightly cooler due to easterly breezes.

And despite increasing winds at times in coastal areas tonight, conditions will remain sultry this evening and tonight as the mercury hovers between 13C and 17C.

Tomorrow will see more of the same with highs of between 24C and 27C with spells of sunshine, but cooler conditions along the east and south coasts before cooling down slightly on Saturday to daytime highs of between 20C and 25C and even cooler on Sunday to a normal range of between 18C and 20C.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating the burning of a giant teddy built out of haybales which is used each year to direct children in north Kerry to an enchanted fairy festival.

Ted, made up of 15 bales of hay and almost three metres high, is the mascot for the annual Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival. He is erected each year at the crossroads to the village off the main Tralee to Listowel Road and several hours' work and many hands go into his making. But on Tuesday at around 5.30am gardaí were alerted that Ted, who had been built the previous day, was on fire. He has been rebuilt and gardaí said their investigation was continuing.

