Mentally ill inmate found in cell naked with faeces and urine in new EU report on Irish prisons

A severely mentally ill inmate lay on the floor naked in his cell, with faeces and urine on the floor and walls, a European committee investigating Irish prison conditions found.

This inmate, who the report identified as PM, was in a solitary “special observation cell” in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

PM had been awaiting a transfer to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) and had been waiting in Cloverhill for about two weeks without a shower.

He had not been allowed out of his cell once the door was closed and it was only opened to give him food, which was done by officers standing behind a shield.

The EU investigation also found that mentally ill inmates regularly sleep on mattresses on their cell floors due to overcrowding.

When the committee visited Cloverhill’s D2 Landing, seven prisoners had to sleep on a mattress on the floor, which the report noted: “the duty doctor confirmed was a regular feature”.

However, all that was found in PM’s cell was his poncho covered in urine, there were no blankets.

Two days later, on October 2, 2019, the inmate was bailed by the High Court to a psychiatric facility, by this stage he had still not received a shower.

The report from the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) also outlined another inmate found in a similar state.

The mentally ill prisoner referred to as MS, had also not received a shower or been out of his cell for almost two weeks.

He wasn’t transferred to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) for another 10 weeks, which he spent in the special observation cell.

The man wasn’t able to be transferred to a community psychiatric facility because he was homeless so they wouldn’t take him.

Under standard procedures mentally ill inmates require a care plan, however, the CPT noted in the report that neither of these men had one.

