Mental health services for children ‘unsafe’ in parts of the country, damning report reveals

‘Unacceptable’ postcode lottery exists for children and their families in the treatment that they receive

Mental health services for children in some parts of the country are “inefficient and unsafe” due to a lack of governance by the HSE, failure to reduce preventable harm to patients, and inadequate funding and recruitment of key staff.

The damning findings are made in a report by the Inspector of Mental Health Services on child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

It came as the HSE revealed it identified 576 open CAMHS cases where children had not received a follow-up appointment for six months, following a review recommended by the inspector, Dr Susan Finnerty, earlier this year.

Dr Finnerty said she could not provide an assurance that children in all parts of Ireland have access to a safe, effective, and evidence-based mental health service.

Numerous deficiencies are identified in her blistering 140-page report, published today.

The inspector said it appeared the rights of many children with mental illness to appropriate healthcare, supposedly guaranteed under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, have been breached.

Her assessment was based on her observation of long waiting lists, a lack of capacity to provide appropriate therapies, individual cases effectively being forgotten about, a lack of emergency and out of-hours services, and the absence of monitoring of certain medications.

Dr Finnerty found that two-thirds of children in CAMHS had a key worker assigned to them, but care planning was either absent “or of such poor quality as to be meaningless in many teams”, sometimes consisting of a “tokenistic note” of two or three words.

So concerned was the inspector that among the 47 recommendations in her report is the immediate and independent regulation of CAMHS by the Mental Health Commission to ensure the State and the HSE act swiftly to implement governance and clinical reforms.

Dr Finnerty’s report will place pressure on the Government to regulate CAMHS. It also places pressure on the HSE to act, calling for “a comprehensive strategy” for CAMHS and all other mental health services for children to be prepared and approved by the HSE board.

Her findings were based on an examination of the country’s nine HSE community health organisation (CHO) areas in the wake of the scandal at child mental health services in south Kerry, the extent of which was first revealed by the Irish Independent last year.

In total some 75 CAMHS teams and a sample of 10pc of all case files were examined.

Dr Finnerty said the nationwide situation she had found was “very disappointing”, given it was 18 months since a report by consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey lifted the lid on problems with CAMHS in south Kerry.

She said there were “unacceptable variations” in care being delivered across different CHO areas.

For example, some can offer treatment for eating disorders, with family-based therapy, dietetics and cognitive behavioural therapy and ready access to inpatient beds. But other teams cannot, due to a lack of resources.

Some teams can offer different parenting groups but others cannot, while play therapy is provided in only a handful of teams.

“It is difficult to see this as anything except a postcode lottery for children and their families in the treatment that they receive,” the report said.

One of the most shocking findings of her report related to the prescription of anti-psychotic drugs, used for the treatment of psychosis and other mental illnesses in children, which was an issue also identified in Kerry.

Dr Finnerty said that while some CAMHS teams were meticulous in monitoring children for side effects, a minority did not carry out monitoring to an acceptable standard.

This meant some children were taking medication without appropriate blood tests and physical monitoring that is considered essential under international standards.

Side effects can include sleepiness, dulled feelings, slowed thinking, serious weight gain, increased blood pressure, production of breast milk and distress. But only 70pc of children had side effects recorded at recommended intervals.

“In some cases, we found that prescriptions were renewed without a documented review of the patient for up to two years,” the report said.

The HSE has insisted there was no evidence that any child was harmed by their medication.

Meanwhile, one in 10 children on anti-depressants were not monitored for side-effects, while 7pc were only partially monitored.

It is also evident from the report that a lack of non-medicinal therapies is also a major issue.

Guidelines state children on antidepressants should also receive cognitive behavioural therapy support and psychological intervention. However, in almost half of cases this was not happening.

“Based on my review, I cannot currently provide an assurance to all parents or guardians in all parts of Ireland that their children have access to a safe, effective, and evidence based mental health service,” said Dr Finnerty.

The inspector said the CAMHS model depended heavily on an “outdated model” of care, which places the onus on the consultant psychiatrist in the CAMHS team in whom all clinical responsibility rests. She said international practice favours a more multidisciplinary approach and increased individual clinician responsibility and accountability.

The range of concerns outlined comes despite the best efforts of CAMHS staff.

Dr Finnerty said she found staff worked “extremely hard” to try to provide a good service and that she was aware many young people and their families had received excellent care and treatment within often limited resources.

The inspector said many CAMHS teams had to be innovative in trying to mitigate the risk posed by a lack of staff.

She found the vast majority of teams were significantly below recommended staffing levels, some below 50pc.

“This was especially apparent in health and social care professional staffing, where there were deficits in occupational therapists, social care leaders, advanced nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, psychologists, speech and language therapists and social workers,” her report said.

“There was also limited access to dieticians and family therapists.

“This resulted in long waiting lists and lack of staff capacity to carry out many therapeutic interventions.

“We met staff who were working beyond their contracted hours, who were burnt out and frustrated by not being able to provide at the time of our review, what they saw as a safe and effective service.”

Dr Finnerty said only one of the nine CHO areas was able to say it had no problems recruiting staff.

She found the approach taken to “risk management”, the reduction of preventable harm to patients, to be “haphazard” across a number of CHO areas. Clinical risk covers a broad spectrum and includes risk of suicide, self-neglect, self-harm and harm to others.

The report said risks were not identified due to a lack of auditing and review.

It also said staff were frustrated at a lack of feedback on what actions were taken when they had escalated a concern. This led to a situation where some teams did not “bother” to escalate risk anymore as they felt there was no point.

Dr Finnerty found some CHO risk registers showed minimalist actions to address concerns documented.

The report said the HSE had acknowledged deficits in service provision, including in access, capacity and the consistency in quality of services provided.

It said the HSE had stated it had been prioritising “targeted improvements and investment” in recent years including building capacity in CAMHS and youth mental health, developing specialist services and clinical programmes, suicide prevention, investing in mental health in primary care, modernising forensic services and modernising digital platforms for accessing services.

However, Dr Finnerty said a “kneejerk reaction” to the crisis revealed in south Kerry had led to funding which had only resulted in “propping up an ailing system which requires an urgent overhaul”.

In a statement, the HSE said all of the 576 service users who hadn’t had follow-up appointments in the previous six month had now been contacted and steps had been taken to ensure they were receiving appropriate care.

The HSE said it had not identified harm caused to any of these individuals.

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s chief operations officer, said it was taking steps to address the problems identified by Dr Finnerty.