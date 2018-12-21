Men quizzed over Roscommon vigilante attack released without charge

Two men who were being questioned in connection to a pre-dawn attack at a repossessed home in Co Roscommon have been released without charge.

Two men who were being questioned in connection to a pre-dawn attack at a repossessed home in Co Roscommon have been released without charge.

The two males were arrested on Wednesday following a number of searches in Roscommon.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardai wish to renew their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact us here at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors