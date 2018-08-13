Gardaí are investigating an incident where two men posing as garda detectives attempted to con an elderly widow out of a sum of money.

Gardaí are investigating an incident where two men posing as garda detectives attempted to con an elderly widow out of a sum of money.

Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money to 'investigate theft from late husband'

The incident occurred at the woman's house in the Askeaton area of Limerick.

The men approached the house and told the woman, who is in her 70s, that they required money to "investigate a theft from her late husband".

A family member was alerted to the incident and no money was handed over.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors