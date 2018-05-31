Men arrested in probe into 1990 murder of leading bookie released without charge
Two men in connection with the unsolved murder of Dessie Fox 28 years ago have been released without charge.
The men, aged 50 and 61, who were arrested on Tuesday morning in relation to the murder of the bookmaker.
One of the leading players in the betting ring, Mr Fox was shot dead in an ambush near Prosperous as he was driving across north Kildare to the Curragh races on September 30, 1990. Gardaí believe rogue Provisional IRA terrorists were responsible for the murder.
The two suspects were being held at Naas and Leixlip garda stations.
They have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas garda station at 045 884300, or the confidential phone line 1800 666111.
Online Editors