Men arrested in probe into 1990 murder of leading bookie released without charge

The men, aged 50 and 61, who were arrested on Tuesday morning in relation to the murder of the bookmaker.

One of the leading players in the betting ring, Mr Fox was shot dead in an ambush near Prosperous as he was driving across north Kildare to the Curragh races on September 30, 1990. Gardaí believe rogue Provisional IRA terrorists were responsible for the murder.

The two suspects were being held at Naas and Leixlip garda stations.