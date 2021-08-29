Memories turn to dust as mica-ridden home razed

A digger rips through Donna Price’s mica-riddled house in Inishowen, Co Donegal, taking it down before defective blocks do it for her. The family home was reduced to rubble in a matter of hours.

This is the defining image of mica — which has caused thousands of properties to crumble here and in other counties — and what many now face if they are to rebuild their homes and their lives.

The Price family said they had no choice but to start again as their five-bedroom home was falling apart, but it “still doesn’t feel right” as they watch it and all their memories turn to dust.

The roof, ceilings, partitions, floor beams and slabs, doors and windows are ripped away as the digger gets to work and breaks the structure from the top down. The kitchen, living room and conservatory are then all ripped away.

“We had spider web cracks throughout the front of the house and even the windows were coming apart, causing damp to get in,” Ms Price says.

“We had to do this because of the cracks. We felt we weren’t safe here any more.”

The mother of three wants the Government to fully recompense her and other affected homeowners.

“It has taken us a year-and-a-half to get this far and it has already cost us €10,000. My husband is having to work away to pay for this. The Government has to step in and help us.”

This is where she and her husband, Mike, raised their children, Caoimhe (19), Aaron (13) and Michael (9), and where all of their milestone moments played out.

“Their first steps, their crawling, their bumps, everything. All their wee memories were in this house,” Ms Price says.

“I love it here and am devastated that this has happened. Watching it being knocked down is soul-destroying. When you see it happening, it’s devastating.”

Fighting back tears, she adds: “Sorry. I have to try to move forward and get this sorted. It’s just a tough time that we are going through. In the last couple of months it has just been the worst time of my life.”

Strewn across the front of the house are broken tiles from the bathroom cut electrical wires and pieces of timber from the inner structure that have been taken apart.

One of the spaces not yet demolished is Michael’s bedroom. There are still football stickers on the wall, just as he left it before the family sought temporary accommodation in the next village.

On the ceiling, damp patches are clearly visible after mica caused the structure to crack and “rain got into the corners” of the room.

“As you can see, this room hasn’t been touched yet, but it will be soon,” Ms Price says.

“Our entire home will be gone. But we couldn’t live here any longer and had to move out. We’re now renting, off our own back. It was a complete nightmare to try and find accommodation.”

With her husband away, she watches the demolition with her children, who are finding it as hard as she is.

Michael says: “I’m sad that all the memories we had and the house is just destroyed. My room was very nice. I had a nice carpet, all my toys, a nice desk, lego, everything. When I hear the word ‘mica’, I’m very annoyed. Before I was like, ‘What’s that?’ Once I heard more and understood what it was, I was very annoyed. It has ruined everything.”

Aaron adds: “I’m kind of sad because I spent most of my time in my room. It’s where I went and chilled.”

There will be many more families like the Prices, but how the Government responds to this national scandal is still being decided.

“We want the Government to give us 100pc redress. We deserve to get our homes fixed. We didn’t ask for this. We didn’t want our homes to come down like this. I am cried out,” Ms Price says.