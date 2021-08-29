| 13.9°C Dublin

Memories turn to dust as mica-ridden home razed

Family calls on the Government to step in with 100pc redress as grim reality of building scandal is laid bare

Donna Price with Caoimhe, Michael and Aaron as their home is demolished. Photo: NW Newspix
Donna Price with Caoimhe, Michael and Aaron as their home is demolished. Photo: NW Newspix

Donna Price with Caoimhe, Michael and Aaron as their home is demolished. Photo: NW Newspix

Donna Price with Caoimhe, Michael and Aaron as their home is demolished. Photo: NW Newspix

Rodney Edwards

A digger rips through Donna Price’s mica-riddled house in Inishowen, Co Donegal, taking it down before defective blocks do it for her. The family home was reduced to rubble in a matter of hours.

This is the defining image of mica — which has caused thousands of properties to crumble here and in other counties — and what many now face if they are to rebuild their homes and their lives.

The Price family said they had no choice but to start again as their five-bedroom home was falling apart, but it “still doesn’t feel right” as they watch it and all their memories turn to dust.

